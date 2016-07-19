July 19 Here are some factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares dip, crude oil extends losses
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar, Dubai surge, rest of region
restrained
* MIDEAST DEBT-Japan-based loan adds to Qatar banks' foreign
borrowing spree
* Oil prices fall on oversupply concerns despite output cuts
* Gold holds on to overnight losses; central bank policies
in focus
* Turkey widens post-coup purge, demands U.S. hand over
cleric
* U.S. says hopes to raise in excess of $2 billion in aid
for Iraq
* Algeria boosts oil output at two major fields, official
says
* Moody's places Turkey's debt ratings on review for
downgrade
* Suspects in Saudi embassy attack appear in Iranian court
* Anadolu Industry Holding to sell stake in Alternatif Bank
* Morocco asks to rejoin African Union as seeks backing over
Western Sahara
* Iran hardliners gain authority in backlash that could
sideline Rouhani
* Iran to name international oil companies eligible to take
part in tenders
* Turkey suspends Islamic lender Bank Asya's activities
* Iran receives the missile part of S-300 defence system
from Russia - Tasnim
EGYPT
* China Telecom, Saudi Telecom show interest in Egyptian 4G
licenses- Bloomberg
* Egypt quarantine head urges wheat inspections at port of
origin
* Five- and 10-year yields rise at Egyptian bond auction
* Egyptian dairy company Domty to invest $27 mln to boost
production
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi miner Ma'aden beats estimates despite Q2 profit
halving
* Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 7.295 mln bpd in May
* Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank meets estimates as Q2 net profit
gains 5.7 pct
* Saudi's Riyad Bank proposes H1 cash dividend of 0.35 riyal
per share
* Saudi Binladin seeks loan extension after Grand Mosque
payment delay
* Saudi bank Samba's Q2 net profit slips 1.4 pct, meets
forecasts
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE bank ADCB beats estimates despite 12.3 pct Q2 net
profit drop
* Dubai's ENBD profit up 16 pct as bad loan provisions drop
QATAR
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on Qatar's banking system
* Qatari banks QIB, Masraf Al Rayan report 2nd-quarter
profit rise
* Exodus of professional workers reshaping Qatar
* SNC-Lavalin Group awarded 5-year framework agreement by
Oryx GTL in Qatar
* Qatar's Commercial Bank gets $166 mln international loan
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain slams UK, U.S. "interference", clerics say
Shi'ites under threat
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Zain approaches Egypt telecom regulator on 4G
licence
