INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks keep winning streak, sterling
drops
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf falls on oil and earnings, Egypt hit
by FX worries
* Oil dives 4 pct on the week on U.S. rigs rise, glut threat
* Gold slips on nervousness over Fed policy outlook
* Erdogan announces army overhaul in latest post-coup
shakeup
* Syrian opposition turns to Pokemon to win support
* ANALYSIS-Kerry's Syria plan with Russia faces deep
skepticism in U.S., abroad
* POLL-Turkey's economy to miss growth targets for next two
years as tourism dips
* Libyan forces report gains against IS in battle for Sirte
* EgyptAir Flight 804 broke up in midair after a fire - NY
Times
* Libya's PFG to start lifting oil terminals blockade over
next 3 days
* Tunisia's ruling parties set to oust PM in confidence vote
* Grenade explodes near mosque in Yemen's Sanaa
* Islamic State shuns withdrawal offer in surrounded Syrian
city
* Kerry calls for new measures to counter changing Islamic
State
* Iran urges global anti-terror fight after Munich attack
* Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul suicide
attacks -Amaq
* Solar plane takes off from Egypt on final leg of world
tour
* Saudi Arabia denies issuing new fatwa against Pokemon
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC says seeks soyoil and sunflower oil in tender
* Egypt's SIIC buys 150,000 T raw sugar -trade
* Telecom Egypt in talks with banks over funds for 4G
* Egypt's black market dollar hits record high amid
devaluation talk
* Yields rise at Egypt's Thursday T-bill auction
SAUDI ARABIA
* BRIEF-FCC expands its Saudi Arabia metro deal
* Cash-strapped Cuba signs loan deals with Saudi Arabia for
$80 mln
* BRIEF-Ezra says EMAS Chiyoda subsea consortium secures
$1.6 bln contract from Saudi Aramco
* U.S. warns of potential imminent threat to citizens in
Jeddah
* Saudi's Alinma Bank Q2 net profit up 12.1 pct, in line
with estimates
* Saudi Kayan swings to Q2 net profit on lower feedstock
costs
* Saudi's SAFCO extends earnings slump as Q2 profit halves
* Saudi's Arab National Bank Q2 net profit slips 2.1 pct on
higher costs
* Saudi Arabia regains top ranking in China crude supply
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi June inflation falls to 2.1 pct
* NEWSMAKER-UAE tycoon Qubaisi named in billion-dollar U.S.
suits
QATAR
* Qatar says gives $30 mln to pay Gaza public sector workers
KUWAIT
* Kuwaiti court upholds death sentence for member of alleged
Iran spy cell
* Viva Kuwait Q2 profit falls 15 pct
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain says dismantles Iran-linked militant cell
