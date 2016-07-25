July 25 Here are some factors that may affect
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 9-month peak, dollar
shines
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf retreats as oil's fall outweighs Q2
earnings
* Crude stays near 2-month low on oil glut worries
* Gold edges lower as investors await central bank decisions
* Turkey ruling, opposition parties to rally together after
coup
* Turkish president gains upper hand in power struggle
* Kerry's Syria plan with Russia faces deep skepticism in
U.S., abroad
* Syrian government says ready for further peace talks -
state media
* Libya oil exports threatened as NOC warns against port
deal
* Blast in northwest Baghdad claimed by Islamic State kills
six
* Al Qaeda chief urges kidnappings of Westerners for
prisoner swaps -SITE
EGYPT
* Yields rise at Egypt's T-bill auction
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates
* Saudi's Jarir Marketing proposes lower Q2 dividend
* Saudi's PetroRabigh Q2 net profit slides 79.6 pct
* Saudi's Algosaibi signs deal with steering group on
drawn-out restructuring
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
QATAR
* Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates
* Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q2 net profit rises 34.4 pct
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
* Bahrain June inflation falls to 3.3 percent
* Aluminium Bahrain Q2 net income tumbles 45.4 pct
