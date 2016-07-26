Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
July 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares slip, yen gains as uncertainty grips
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE rebounds, banks weigh on Saudi
* Oil prices edge away from 3-month lows, but mood remains bearish
* Gold holds steady as investors await Fed meet outcome
* Middle East Crude-DME Oman flips to premium
* Turkey detains 42 journalists in crackdown as Europe sounds alarm
* U.N. aid chief urges Security Council to push Aleppo aid access
* Turkey's central bank says raises rediscount credit limit to $20 bln
* HSBC says in talks to sell Lebanese business to Lebanon's Blom Bank
* Turkish banking watchdog cancels operating rights of Bank Asya
* Fitch: First-Half Sukuk Issuance in Key Markets Up 11%
EGYPT
* Egypt cancels 1.5 and 3 year bond auctions, 7-year bond yields rise
* Economists expect Egypt's central bank to hold rate at Thursday meeting
* Egypt's pound weakens on black market amid devaluation talk
SAUDI ARABIA
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates
* Saudi's SABIC says studying petchems JV with Exxon Mobil affiliate
* Saudi Cement Q2 net profit slips 2 pct, in line with estimates
* Shares in several Saudi insurers surge on Q2 earnings
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* Solar-powered plane circles globe, returns to UAE
* Dubai Financial Market Q2 net profit falls 60 pct
* Lower oil prices hitting Abu Dhabi property market - consultants
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates
* Ooredoo Kuwait continues earnings slump with 28 pct Q2 profit drop
* TABLE-Kuwait June inflation rises to 3.1 pct on housing costs
OMAN
* TABLE-Fuel prices boost Oman June inflation to 1.5 percent
BAHRAIN
* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
KIEV, May 13 Italy and Portugal are the frontrunners going into the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev on Saturday night, an annual song and dance fest whose global audience topped 200 million people last year.