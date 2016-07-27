BRIEF-NDTV Ltd seeks members' nod for reappointment of Prannoy Roy as executive co chairman
* Seeks members' nod for sale of entire stake by Ndtv Lifestyle Holdings,NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide in NDTV Ethnic Retail
July 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks near one-year highs; yen slips on BOJ easying bets
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip as Saudi hit by poor Q2 earnings
* Oil dips to remain near 3-month lows as headwinds persist
* Gold eases on firm dollar, stocks; Fed rate policy in focus
* Kerry hopes to work with Russia on Syria, U.N. aims to restart talks
* Turkish troops hunt remaining coup plotters as crackdown widens
* Goldman Sachs abused trust in dealings with Libyan LIA, fund's lawyer tells trial
* From Beirut to Baghdad, 'useless' bomb detectors guard against disaster
* Abraaj says Turkey buy plans not impacted by political situation
* Turkey's central bank slams S&P over "hasty" ratings downgrade
* Putin and Erdogan to meet next month amid growing rapprochement
* Turkish military a fractured force after attempted coup
EGYPT
* Egypt says close to securing 3-year IMF loan programme
* Egyptian pound held steady at auction, firms on black market
* Egypt supply minister says 4 pct of locally bought wheat is missing
* Egypt signs exploration deals with U.S. and Cyprus firms
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Telecom misses forecasts with 27.1 pct Q2 profit fall
* Saudi court sentences two to death for killing army colonel -media
* Saudi shipper Bahri Q2 net profit rises 47.2 pct
* Saudi Arabia's Tasnee swings to profit as restructuring pays off
* Saudi Aramco appoints Buainain head of Aramco Trading
* Saudi June inflation flat at 4.1 percent
* Saudi builder Khodari slumps to Q2 net loss
* Saudi telco Mobily swings to Q2 net profit
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Aramex founder Ghandour said to sell stake to Alabbar, investors - Bloomberg
* HSBC appoints Georges Elhedery as MENA CEO
* Solar plane circles globe in first for clean energy
* DP World's H1 gross volumes up 1.2 pct like-for-like, 2.5 pct on reported basis
QATAR
* Qatari telco Ooredoo Q2 profit up 16.4 pct on Asian ops
* Vodafone Qatar reports flat year-on-year loss for Q1
* Ooredoo said to consider sale of stake in Singapore's StarHub - Bloomberg
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Finance House Q2 net profit rises 13.3 pct, meets forecasts
BAHRAIN
* Aluminium Bahrain may increase $750 mln loan for expansion project- CEO
* Bahrain to try scores of people on charges of setting up militant group (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
