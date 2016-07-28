July 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge higher, dollar down after Fed meeting

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt jumps on IMF loan talks, oil pulls down Gulf

* Oil scrambles off April lows but oversupply still weighs

* Gold steady as Fed leaves interest rates unchanged

* Turkey dismisses military, shuts media outlets as crackdown deepens

* Algeria to implement 'new growth model' to cope with oil price drop

* Iran sets presidential election for May 2017

* Exiled Yemen government sells crude to Glencore -agency

* UN calls for humanitarian truce in Yemen's Taiz province

* Turks converted more than $9 bln of forex into lira - deputy PM

EGYPT

* Egypt's CIB reports higher net income, revenues in Q2

* Egypt's GASC seeks to buy wheat for Sept. 1-10 shipment

* Low participation in Egypt's GASC soyoil, sunoil tender- trade

* As FX shortage bites, Egypt's CIB limits use of bank cards abroad

* Egypt's Pioneers Holding plans $80 mln capital increase

* Egypt's Eastern Company posts 12 pct rise in FY net profit

* Egypt stock market jumps on news of IMF loan talks

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's SABIC trims H1 dividend to 2 riyals/share - statement

* Saudi cleaner fuels project harvests foreign bids to build

* Saudi's Sipchem Q2 net profit slumps 76.4 percent

* Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Group Q2 net profit falls 24.2 pct

* Saudi retailer Fawaz Alhokair Q1 net profit rises 0.9 pct

* Saudi's National Commercial Bank proposes lower H1 dividend

* Saudi's Mouwasat Medical Q2 net profit rises 11.2 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Fitch Affirms 11 UAE Banks

* Quarterly profits fall at UAE banks NBAD and FGB as bad loans weigh

* UAE's Pacific Controls in bank talks about 1.4 bln dirhams debt

* UAE telco Etisalat Q2 profit rises 51 pct

* Dubai developer Nakheel reports flat Q2 profit growth

* UAE inflation rises to 1.8 pct in June

* Dubai's Emaar Malls Q2 profit rises 11.2 pct

* UAE's property loans improving despite price slide -IMF

* Dubai Islamic Bank meets forecasts with 3 pct Q2 profit rise

QATAR

* Qatar's Ezdan Holding Q2 net profit edges up 1.7 pct

* Qatar June trade surplus shrinks 44 percent y/y

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's KIPCO says in line to meet 2016 profit target as Q2 rises 8 pct

* Kuwait's Ooredoo hires Debord as COO

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Shi'ite cleric goes on trial for money laundering