Aug 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Bumper U.S. jobs data boosts stocks, dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt closes at 13-month high, Gulf firms on oil

* Oil down modestly; late short-covering limits dollar impact

* Gold hits one-week low after U.S. jobs data beats forecasts

* Intense fighting as Syrian rebels break through Aleppo siege

* As Turkey's coup strains ties with West, detente with Russia gathers pace

* Yemen's Hadi launches military operation east of Sanaa, peace talks end

* Air strike on Syrian hospital kills 10 - Observatory

* Dubai firefighters tackle building blaze, no injuries reported

* Yemen aims to stop c.bank officials tapping state funds abroad

* Iranian Sunni cleric says executions may inflame regional tensions

* Saudi Arabia to help Germany investigate attacks -Spiegel

* Fire under control in Iran gas pipeline blast - company official

* INTERVIEW-Hezbollah sees no immediate end to Syria war, partition in Iraq and Syria a possible outcome

* State Department official: 8,000 Syrian refugees resettled in U.S.

* Kuwait arrests Filipina accused of pledging allegiance to Islamic State, planning attack

* Egypt's former Grand Mufti survives assassination attempt

* SPECIAL REPORT-In Egypt, an Italian student stirred suspicion before he died

* EXCLUSIVE-UN report on Yemen says Houthis used human shields, Islamic State got cash

EGYPT

* Egypt's Suez Canal revenues up to $3.183 bln in Jan. 1 - Aug. 6 2016

* Egypt's solar power upset clouds outlook for foreign investors

* Egypt tenders to buy 8 LNG cargoes for Sept-Dec delivery -traders

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Egypt's IMF cure poses health risk for Middle East

* Egypt says IMF talks making good progress, VAT law by Sept

* Egypt military says killed leader of Islamic State in Sinai

* Egypt cabinet approves plan to issue $3-5 bln in eurobonds

* Egypt's Global Telecom posts Q2 net profit of $26.5 mln

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's top cleric urges businessmen to help troops

* Saudi investigation largely defends deadly air strikes in Yemen

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-S&P revises Emirate of Sharjah outlook to negative on economic, fiscal risks - Reuters News

* UPDATE 2-Dubai airport reopens runway after Emirates crash, CEO says

* Gulf emirate says talks on $1.5 bln fraud allegations end without result

QATAR

* MEDIA-Qatari stake in Deutsche bank less than earlier disclosed - WSJ

* Qatar cut July Marine crude price to $41.90/bbl, Land at $43.20/bbl - source

* Qatar Navigation Q2 net profit falls 29.8 pct - Reuters calculations

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait bank lending growth slows in April

OMAN

* Omantel ends talks with potential buyer of its WorldCall stake

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Batelco Q2 profit slips 1.7 pct on Yemen impairment (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)