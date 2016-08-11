Aug 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat as oil slips; yuan pulls peers higher

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar, Egypt climb to multi-month highs, Saudi cools

* Oil prices fall on U.S. crude inventory build, record Saudi output

* Gold holds steady on weaker dollar

* Russia announces daily ceasefires in Syria's Aleppo to let in aid

* Bomb attacks, cross-border fire kill 13 in southeast Turkey - sources

* Turkey warns EU it is making 'serious mistakes' over failed coup

* Oman closes down newspaper, journalists held- Amnesty International

* Saudi policeman killed by Yemeni expatriate -state news agency

* Thirteen premature babies killed in Baghdad hospital fire

* Olympics-Shooting-Veteran Aldeehani wins gold in men's double trap

* Erdogan tells Turkey's banks to toe the line on interest rates after coup

* Libyan forces capture Sirte convention centre from Islamic State

* Saudi to open stock market wider to foreigners on Sept. 4

* China set to choose yuan clearing bank for UAE by end of year

EGYPT

* Egypt's cabinet approves draft tax settlement bill amid IMF talks

* Egypt sets buying price for local rice, maintains export ban

* Olympics-Weightlifting-Ahmed earns landmark podium for Egypt

* Egypt's headline consumer inflation flat at 14 pct in July

* Egypt's GB Auto more than doubles Q2 net income to $14 mln

* Egypt government approves five oil and gas exploration deals

* Egypt closes 48 forex bureaus in black market crackdown, sources say

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco appoints chief of sovereign wealth fund to board

* Saudi Arabia tells OPEC its oil output hit record high in July

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's TAQA plans to tap bonds market to manage maturities - CFO

* Abu Dhabi's TAQA Q2 net loss widens to $160 mln

KUWAIT

* Olympics-Police in Kuwait raid Football Association offices

QATAR

* Gay Qatari's article provokes backlash over World Cup "values"

OMAN

* Oman says new refinery capacity to cut crude oil exports

* Oman says to change Iran gas pipeline route to avoid UAE

* TABLE-Oman July inflation edges down to 1.3 percent