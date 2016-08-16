Aug 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hits 1-year high, oil supported

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets diverge, Egypt settles at 14-month high

* Oil prices dip as traders cash in on two-week price rally

* Gold up as U.S. rate hike expectations cool

* Air strike on MSF hospital in Yemen kills at least 11 -aid group

* Libya's U.N.-backed government appoints panel to run $67 bln wealth fund

* Russia says close to joint military action with US in Aleppo - agencies

* Turkish police raid Istanbul courthouses, more officers detained

* East Libyan forces pledge move to "secure" oil assets

* Give us EU visa freedom in October or abandon migrant deal, Turkey says

* Iraq parliament approves cabinet overhaul, bolstering PM Abadi

* Islamic State says bus blast killed 50 fighters at Syria-Turkey crossing

* OPEC deal a tough task, as oil output freeze expectations rise

* Turkish budget shows slight surplus in July - finance minister

EGYPT

* Egypt tightens import rules on grains as Russian wheat awaits ergot decision

* Medinet Nasr plans to convert 33 pct of share capital into GDRs

* Egypt's unemployment rate dips to 12.5 percent in Q2 -stats agency

* Egypt's 2015/16 petroleum subsidy spending down 23 percent

* Egypt's SODIC posts H1 net profit of 157.785 million Egyptian pounds

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia buys 640,000 tonnes of wheat in tender - SAGO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's NBAD group CEO steps down, acting replacement appointed

* Dubai July inflation edges down to 2.1 pct on food prices

* UAE's Dhabi Group appoints new chief executive

* UAE's ENOC to raise capacity of Jebel Ali refinery

* Dubai's Drake & Scull swings to Q2 net loss

QATAR

* Qatar July inflation climbs to 2.8 percent

* Qatar central bank offers bonds in first riyal sale this year

BAHRAIN

* Olympics-Athletics-Jebet wins Bahrain's first ever gold

* Bahrain's Investcorp acquires British cybersecurity firm Nebulas (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)