Aug 16 Here are some factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hits 1-year high, oil
supported
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets diverge, Egypt settles at
14-month high
* Oil prices dip as traders cash in on two-week price rally
* Gold up as U.S. rate hike expectations cool
* Air strike on MSF hospital in Yemen kills at least 11 -aid
group
* Libya's U.N.-backed government appoints panel to run $67
bln wealth fund
* Russia says close to joint military action with US in
Aleppo - agencies
* Turkish police raid Istanbul courthouses, more officers
detained
* East Libyan forces pledge move to "secure" oil assets
* Give us EU visa freedom in October or abandon migrant
deal, Turkey says
* Iraq parliament approves cabinet overhaul, bolstering PM
Abadi
* Islamic State says bus blast killed 50 fighters at
Syria-Turkey crossing
* OPEC deal a tough task, as oil output freeze expectations
rise
* Turkish budget shows slight surplus in July - finance
minister
EGYPT
* Egypt tightens import rules on grains as Russian wheat
awaits ergot decision
* Medinet Nasr plans to convert 33 pct of share capital into
GDRs
* Egypt's unemployment rate dips to 12.5 percent in Q2
-stats agency
* Egypt's 2015/16 petroleum subsidy spending down 23 percent
* Egypt's SODIC posts H1 net profit of 157.785 million
Egyptian pounds
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia buys 640,000 tonnes of wheat in tender - SAGO
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's NBAD group CEO steps down, acting replacement
appointed
* Dubai July inflation edges down to 2.1 pct on food prices
* UAE's Dhabi Group appoints new chief executive
* UAE's ENOC to raise capacity of Jebel Ali refinery
* Dubai's Drake & Scull swings to Q2 net loss
QATAR
* Qatar July inflation climbs to 2.8 percent
* Qatar central bank offers bonds in first riyal sale this
year
BAHRAIN
* Olympics-Athletics-Jebet wins Bahrain's first ever gold
* Bahrain's Investcorp acquires British cybersecurity firm
Nebulas
