Aug 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up, dollar dips as markets await Fed clues

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region hit by lower oil, Fed worries; Dubai's DSI sinks

* Oil prices fall as analysts say market still oversupplied

* Gold steady as markets await U.S. rate hike clues

* Russia says future use of Iran air base depends on Syria circumstances

* British contractor killed in mine-filled Iraqi city

* Egypt wheat commission submits corruption report amid calls for minister to resign

* UAE to provide Egypt central bank with 6-year, $1 bln deposit

* Egypt central bank sells 651.9 million euros in T-bills

* In Egypt, IMF deal brings austerity few can afford

* Iran says will open new chapter in relations with Cuba

* Iran to start using new oil and gas contract

* Arms sales to Saudi "illicit" due to civilian deaths in Yemen

* Iraq's new oil minister sticks by demand to review foreign contracts

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* EXCLUSIVE-Dubai's Drake & Scull to review business, seek new investors

* Dubai's Nakheel says has finished $16 billion recovery from crisis

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi annual inflation slips to 3.8 pct in July

* Saudi Arabia to discuss energy cooperation with China, Japan - SPA

* Saudi's Sipchem says production back to normal

KUWAIT

* Kuwait May bank lending growth slows to 6.5 pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's GFH says may buy control of Bank Al Khair (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)