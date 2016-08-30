Aug 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks bounce as investors second-guess Fed again

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar outperforms, rest of region sluggish

* Oil prices rise as dollar retreats from two-week high

* Bargain hunters keep gold steady, eye U.S. jobs data

* Suicide bomber kills 54 in Yemen attack- health ministry

* German Incirlik visit depends on stance on "genocide" vote- Turkish minister

* Iraqi government, Kurds to start talks about oil dispute -Iraqi spokesman

* Islamic State claims suicide bombing at Iraqi wedding

* More than 70 tents burnt down in Iraqi refugee camp - UNHCR

* U.S. drone enters Iran's airspace, leaves after warning -Tasnim

* German vice chancellor says can't see Turkey in EU anytime soon

* Syrian rebels make gains in northern Hama province, capture strategic town

* U.S. tries to stop feuding allies from unraveling Syria strategy

* Obama to meet Turkey's Erdogan in China on Sept 4

* Libyan forces say Islamic State beaten back in Sirte

* Turkish forces deepen push into Syria, draw U.S. rebuke over their target

* U.S. Defense Secretary calls on Turkey not to target Syria rebels

* EXCLUSIVE-Yemen council head hails peace push, wants Saudis to "feel pain"

* Libya's NOC warns budget delays causing oil output losses

* Lebanon's trash crisis threatens return in summer heat

EGYPT

* International experts in Egypt to inspect Metrojet wreckage -statement

* Saudi Telecom, Lebara KSA in Egypt this week to discuss 4G licence, official says

* FAO respects Egypt ergot reversal despite international standards

* Egypt's parliament chief refers wheat corruption report to prosecutor general

* Egyptian parliament approves value-added tax at 13 percent

* Yields rise at Egypt's T-bond auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Rockets hit Saudi border town as Yemen war flares anew

* BRIEF-Saudi Aramco in talks to expand global refining portfolio

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's ruler orders management shake-up after absences

* UAE's NMC Health expands into Saudi, raises 2017 EBITDA forecast

* BRIEF-UAE's ADNOC to reach oil output capacity of 3.5 mln bpd by end 2018 -official

* Dubai utility DEWA says no fundraising plans for 2016 or 2017

* MOVES-Abu Dhabi fund ADIA appoints Beaton global operations head

* MOVES-UAE bank Mashreq appoints Pella to head investment unit (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)