Sept 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 1-year high as soft US data quells Fed hike talk

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed in quiet trade, Saudi rebound fades

* Oil edges up, gains limited amid scepticism over freeze deal

* Gold steady as weak US data dampens Fed rate hike hopes

* Iran vessel 'harasses,' sails close to U.S. Navy ship in Gulf-U.S. officials

* U.S. sees progress in Syria talks with Russia, expects meeting soon

* With Syria "safe zone" plan, Turkey faces diplomatic balancing act

* Turkey's government says under popular pressure to drop EU talks

* Iran gives cautious nod to oil deal as bargaining starts

* Turkey downplays risks from Gulen-linked companies as new firm seized

* Iraq raises October Basra Light crude OSP by 90 cents per barrel

* Iran to raise shipments of cleaner diesel from 2017 -sources

* Turkey's wealth fund won't hamper fiscal discipline - finance minister

* Iraq puts out more oil fires at northern field, some still burning

* Iran plans to complete new oil export terminal by year-end

EGYPT

* Russian experts due in Cairo on Wednesday to decide on resumption of flights

* Egypt agrees to international arbitration in next phase of solar scheme

* Egypt's FIHC buys 15,000 tonnes soyoil, no sunflower oil purchased

* Military man named supply minister for top wheat importer Egypt

* Barclays Egypt attracts two bidders in sale process - sources

* Egypt pound stable at regular dollar sale and on black market

* Egypt's GASC says seeking European origin white sugar

* Egypt's central bank brings forward treasury bill, bond auctions

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi formin says would go along with a freeze if oil producers agree one

* Saudi's ADC weighs bid for land rig operator Dalma -sources

* Moody's: Strong Islamic retail franchise drives profitability for Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Bank despite tougher operating conditions

* Saudi Arabia to weigh canceling $20 bln of projects - Bloomberg

* Saudi's Ma'aden says begins trial operations at ammonia plant

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates jet hit by shifting winds before hard landing, fire - inquiry

* Dubai's Emaar Properties targets 10-yr sukuk sale on Weds -leads

* UAE's Eagle Hills talking with banks on $150 mln Rabat project

* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala CEO doesn't rule out more M&A -Sky News Arabia

* New UAE bankruptcy law to spare bad-debt executives jail time

QATAR

* FIFA says ethics committee opens proceedings against Qatari official

* Qatar August inflation edges up to 2.9 percent

* Maintenance to delay loadings at Qatar's al-Shaheen oilfield -Maersk

BAHRAIN

* U.S. urges Bahrain to free jailed rights campaigner Nabeel Rajab

* Russia considers LNG supplies to Bahrain

* Key executive at Bahrain's Bank ABC to depart in early 2017 - memo

OMAN

* Omantel says gets another non-binding offer for WorldCall stake (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)