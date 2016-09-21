BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Sept 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese stocks, yen down as markets on edge before BOJ verdict
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar gains after FTSE inclusion, Saudi near technical support level
* Oil prices rise on reported US crude stock draw, firm Japan imports
* Gold steady as markets await BOJ, Fed decisions
* Russian aircraft believed to hit Syria convoy, U.S. officials say
* Moody's: Prospects remain robust for Islamic finance despite subdued sukuk issuance
* Jordan's rebranded Islamists seen staging election comeback
* South African McDonald's Corp franchise sold to Middle Eastern company
* Yemen's Houthis criticise exiled government's central bank move
* Turkish government end-August debt stock at 710.9 bln lira -Treasury
* Iran trims Airbus deal amid U.S. regulatory delays
* OPEC chief: oil market stabilisation deal may last one year -RIA
* Libya's AGOCO raises output to 210,000 bpd as two fields restart - spokesman
* Credit Agricole hires Sfeir as returns M&A advisory to the Gulf - sources
* Emerging equity rally brightens IPO outlook
* Iraqi forces launch operation to drive Islamic State from town south of Mosul
* New Platts Middle East fuel price assessment may lead to pricing hub
* India set to buy Iran oil for emergency reserves -sources
EGYPT
* Egyptian court hands nine policemen jail terms for assaulting doctors
* Egypt trade gap narrowing on the back of import measures -trade minister
* Egypt pound stable at regular dollar sale, weaker on black market
* Egypt central bank seen hiking rates on Thurs by 50 to 200 basis points
* Russia says ban on Egypt's vegs not response to wheat policy - Ifax
* Egypt says it will start talks on $2 bln loan from China next week
SAUDI ARABIA
* White House presses Congress on bill allowing 9/11 families to sue Saudi Arabia
* Bid to block U.S. arms sale to Saudis faces tough opposition
* Saudi Binladin seeks second extension on Grand Mosque loan
* Saudi plane isolated at Manila airport after false hijack alarm, incident over
* Saudi Aramco says fire out at Ras Tanura oil terminal
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi solar power project attracts cost-effective bid -ADWEA
* Dubai Aerospace to buy 80 pct stake in Jordan maintenance firm
* Dubai's Gulf Navigation looks to end creditor woes with debt cut
QATAR
* Qatar's emir, a U.S. ally, assails Obama's Syria policy
* Qatari Telco Ooredoo denies it is selling stake in Indonesian business
* Qatar's second bond sale this year signals easing liquidity
* Qatar Financial Center to move to new complex open to foreign, local firms
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain 2nd qtr GDP growth slows to 2.5 pct y/y
KUWAIT
* Kuwaiti group KEH takes 23 pct stake in WH Ireland for 8.45 mln stg (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Says acquires 100 percent of Nebula Top at an enterprise value of EUR 165 million on a cash and debt free basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)