Sept 27 Here are some factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, Mexico peso bounce as markets
see Clinton as winner of debate
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi banks rally on central bank monetary
action
* Oil prices slip on profit-taking as investors eye US
stockpile data
* Gold slips as equities, dollar gain after US presidential
debate
* Middle East Crude-Dubai steady, Upper Zakum still at a
discount
* Gulf may arm rebels now Syria truce is dead -U.S.
officials
* Jordanians protest writer's assassination, demand govt
resignation
* Emerging markets corp debt issuance hits $26 trillion in
H1-survey
* Kerry defends diplomacy as Russian-backed forces pound
Aleppo
* Iran downplays chances of oil deal, UAE keen on freeze
* Turkey says to issue $672 mln in lira denominated sukuk on
Sept 27
* Russian oil majors raise output of hard-to-recover crude
* Iran has no reason to point finger over sanctions, U.S.
says
* Turkey's markets slide after Moody's cuts rating to 'junk'
* Iran says Algiers OPEC meeting is only 'advisory' -SHANA
* Libya PM calls for national reconciliation in splintered
country
* Iran's supreme leader tells Ahmadinejad not to run again
for president
EGYPT
* Russia says to lift ban on some Egyptian fruit and
vegetables
* Egypt's Sisi promises more jobs to deter perilous
migration to Europe
* Egypt eyes $10 bln in foreign investment as it upgrades
infrastructure
* Yields drop at Egypt's 5-year, 10-year T-bond auction
* Telecom Egypt considers buying more spectrum
SAUDI ARABIA
* U.S. Senate sets Wednesday vote on Obama veto of Saudi
Sept 11 bill
* Saudi Arabia slashes ministers' pay, cuts public sector
bonuses
* Saudi Aramco plans to spend $334 bln by 2025-official
* Fitch: Saudi Bank LCRs Comfortable Despite Deposit
Outflows
* TABLE-Saudi annual inflation slips to 3.3 pct in August
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi utility hires former TAQA exec as new
director-general
* UAE energy minister says oil mkt headed to balancing
* UAE to introduce new laws soon to regulate drones
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's KPC has cut costs to adapt to weak market
OMAN
* Oman court jails journalists, closes down newspaper
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's oil minister expects bids by year-end for
refinery expansion
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)