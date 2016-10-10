Oct 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares gain, Mexican peso jumps as Trump's chances seen diminishing

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks drag down Saudi, Gulf mostly sluggish; Egypt up

* Oil prices fall over doubts that non-OPEC producers will cut output

* Iranian, Iraqi oil ministers will not attend Istanbul talks - sources

* US Navy ship targeted in failed missile attack from Yemen -US

* Kerry speaks to Saudi leaders over Yemen strike

* Thousands of armed Yemeni protesters call for investigation into wake bombing

* Yemen ex-president urges attack on Saudi Arabia after air strike

* Attack on mourners in Yemen kills more than 140, say local health officials

* Iraq's oil minister wants country to increase output in 2017

EGYPT

* Yields mixed on Egypt's T-bill auction

* Egypt says increasing tenders for oil to raise reserves -CBC

* Egyptian Iron And Steel upholds decision for sale of some products at market price for Oct-Dec period

* Egypt Aluminum Co approves increase of 50 mln EGP in issued and paid capital

* Export Development Bank Of Egypt board approves capital increase

* Giza General Contracting and Real Estate Investment approves buyback of 3.3 mln shares

* El Saeed Contracting and Real Estate Investment announces purchase of 17 mln treasury shares

* Qalaa Holdings Q2 net loss widens

* Palm Hills Developments commences monetization of receivables program

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Almarai Q3 profit up 10 pct

QATAR

* Qatar's Katara Hospitality raising $500 mln loan -sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait postpones planned $10 billion bond issue until 2017 -bankers

* Kuwait Q2 trade surplus halves y/y as oil slumps

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi's Waha hires ex-BNP Paribas banker as COO

* National Bank of Abu Dhabi raises US$621 mln via Formosa bond (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)