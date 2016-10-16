UPDATE 5-N.Korea tests another missile; Seoul says dashes hopes for peace
* Second missile test since new S. Korean president took office
Oct 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rebound but Yellen rattles markets
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rallies on $2 bln Saudi deposit; Gulf mixed
* Oil dips on dollar, rig count rise; focus still on OPEC
* Gold drops on dollar rise as U.S. data supports rate-hike prospect
* Syria talks in Lausanne end without breakthrough
* Turkey-backed Syrian rebels attack Islamic State's Dabiq - rebel
* Saudi coalition attacked Yemen funeral based on wrong information - investigation
* Two Americans held in Yemen released and flown to Oman
* U.S. warship targeted in failed missile attack from Yemen -official
* Turkey's Erdogan says Iraq cannot handle Mosul assault alone
* Suicide bombing, shootouts kill around 55 in Iraq - police
* Rival faction challenges Libya's U.N.-back government in Tripoli
* Iran leader urges polls transparency, rejects foreign meddling
* Goldman Sachs wins $1.2 bln dispute with Libyan sovereign fund
* Turkish Treasury borrows $1.5 billion in 2026 eurobond issue - bankers
* Turkey sees FDI steady in 2016 despite recent turmoil - investment chief
* Traders chase dwindling oil refining profits
* Syria makes major wheat deal with Russia after dire local harvest
EGYPT
* Vodafone Egypt and Etisalat request Egypt 4G licences - regulator
* Orange Egypt signs 4G licence deal worth $484 mln
* Egypt's GASC says buys 134,300 tonnes of white sugar in tender
* Egypt's supply ministry sets price of sugar at government selling points
* Egypt retaliates against Islamist militants after North Sinai attack
* Egypt's GASC says buys 180,000 tonnes of wheat
* Yields rise at Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bill auction
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia, SoftBank aim to be world's No. 1 tech investor with $100 bln fund
* BREAKINGVIEWS-SoftBank and Saudi pump fresh air into tech bubble
* Saudi soldier killed by Houthi fire in southern border area - TV
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's NBAD, FGB finalise senior management team for merged lender
OMAN
* Oman's Bank Dhofar Q3 net profit flat
* Oman's Raysut Cement Q3 net profit falls 22.7 pct - Reuters calculations
* National Bank of Oman misses forecasts with 15.2 pct Q3 profit fall
* Ooredoo Oman says Q3 net profit rises 24.5 pct
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Second missile test since new S. Korean president took office
ANKARA President Tayyip Erdogan pledged to fight Turkey's enemies at home and abroad on Sunday as he was elected leader of the ruling AK Party, a move enabling him to reassert his grip on the party and its legislative work.