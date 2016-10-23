Oct 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hits 8-month high; stocks post weekly gain

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Mammoth bond issue boosts Saudi, Egypt rebounds

* Oil up on Russia-OPEC hopes; U.S. rig count jump limits gains

* Gold prices notch first weekly gain in four as Asian demand rises

* POLL-Gulf growth forecasts cut further despite oil rebound

* Iraqi army drives Islamic State from Christian region near Mosul

* Burning sulphur near Mosul sends hundreds to hospital, U.S. troops don masks

* Iraqi PM declines Turkish offer to help in Mosul battle

* Turkey 'obliged' to press on to Syria's al-Bab, Erdogan says

* Inquiry finds Syrian government forces responsible for third gas attack

* U.N. says to pursue perpetrators of war crimes in Aleppo

* Yemen truce expires after day of heavy fighting

* Turkey's civil aviation boss to take helm at Turkish Airlines

* As lira falls, Turkey's central bank takes rare pause in rate cuts

* Tunisian lawyers go on strike over new, austerity-driven taxes

* Moroccan inflation rises to 2.3 pct y/y in September

* Cautious Western insurers rebuild business ties with Iran

* Venezuela's Maduro to visit Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar on oil tour

* Lebanon's Hariri backs Aoun as president in bid to end political deadlock

* Gulf investors prepared to buy 25 pct Deutsche Bank stake -Manager Magazin

EGYPT

* POLL-Egypt's economy to grow 3.5 pct in 2016/17, miss government target

* Egypt's GASC buys 120,000 tonnes Russian wheat

* Yields rose at Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bill auction

* Egypt wheat committee recommends raising local crop price

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q3 net profit up 21.4 pct as revenues rise

* Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q3 net profit slumps 38.3 pct

* Two workers die in fire at Saudi Aramco plant

* Saudi coalition violated law with Yemen funeral strike -U.N. monitors

* Saudi bond success partly eases fears over cheap oil era

* COLUMN-Saudi bond: take the money and run or see the terms and flee? -James Saft

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi's LNG export plant completes LNG sell tender-traders

* UAE's nuclear power project achieves $24.4 bln financing close

* UAE's ENOC to self-fund refinery expansion - CFO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait seeks LNG cargo for mid-December via tender-trade sources

* Gulf investment firm Adeptio completes $2.4 bln Americana stake buy

BAHRAIN

* Motor racing-F1 teams to switch 2017 in-season test to Bahrain (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)