Oct 23 Here are some factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hits 8-month high; stocks post
weekly gain
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Mammoth bond issue boosts Saudi, Egypt
rebounds
* Oil up on Russia-OPEC hopes; U.S. rig count jump limits
gains
* Gold prices notch first weekly gain in four as Asian
demand rises
* POLL-Gulf growth forecasts cut further despite oil rebound
* Iraqi army drives Islamic State from Christian region near
Mosul
* Burning sulphur near Mosul sends hundreds to hospital,
U.S. troops don masks
* Iraqi PM declines Turkish offer to help in Mosul battle
* Turkey 'obliged' to press on to Syria's al-Bab, Erdogan
says
* Inquiry finds Syrian government forces responsible for
third gas attack
* U.N. says to pursue perpetrators of war crimes in Aleppo
* Yemen truce expires after day of heavy fighting
* Turkey's civil aviation boss to take helm at Turkish
Airlines
* As lira falls, Turkey's central bank takes rare pause in
rate cuts
* Tunisian lawyers go on strike over new, austerity-driven
taxes
* Moroccan inflation rises to 2.3 pct y/y in September
* Cautious Western insurers rebuild business ties with Iran
* Venezuela's Maduro to visit Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar on
oil tour
* Lebanon's Hariri backs Aoun as president in bid to end
political deadlock
* Gulf investors prepared to buy 25 pct Deutsche Bank stake
-Manager Magazin
EGYPT
* POLL-Egypt's economy to grow 3.5 pct in 2016/17, miss
government target
* Egypt's GASC buys 120,000 tonnes Russian wheat
* Yields rose at Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bill auction
* Egypt wheat committee recommends raising local crop price
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q3 net profit up 21.4 pct as revenues
rise
* Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q3 net profit slumps 38.3 pct
* Two workers die in fire at Saudi Aramco plant
* Saudi coalition violated law with Yemen funeral strike
-U.N. monitors
* Saudi bond success partly eases fears over cheap oil era
* COLUMN-Saudi bond: take the money and run or see the terms
and flee? -James Saft
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi's LNG export plant completes LNG sell
tender-traders
* UAE's nuclear power project achieves $24.4 bln financing
close
* UAE's ENOC to self-fund refinery expansion - CFO
KUWAIT
* Kuwait seeks LNG cargo for mid-December via tender-trade
sources
* Gulf investment firm Adeptio completes $2.4 bln Americana
stake buy
BAHRAIN
* Motor racing-F1 teams to switch 2017 in-season test to
Bahrain
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)