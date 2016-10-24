Oct 24 Here are some factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks drift, dollar near 9-month
high
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Buoyant investor sentiment lifts Saudi,
Egypt cools
* Oil prices drop as Iraq says doesn't want to join OPEC
cut
* Gold steady as markets await Fed rate hike clues
* Battle for Aleppo intensifies after ceasefire ends
* INSIGHT-Battle for Mosul can shape or break Iraq further
* Iraqi army drives Islamic State from Christian region near
Mosul
* Iraqi Kurds claim capture of town in advance on Mosul
* Iraqi PM declines Turkish offer to help in Mosul battle
* INTERVIEW-Mosul battle will be big, won't end soon -
Kurdish region minister
* COLUMN-Why Iran probably isn't behind the attacks on U.S.
warships
* Sanaa air raids resume as Yemen truce expires, say
residents
* Cautious Western insurers rebuild business ties with Iran
* Lebanon's Hezbollah sees door "wide open" for an Aoun
presidency
* Two police killed, 19 people wounded in bomb in east
Turkey -sources
* Libya forces free 13 foreign captives from militants in
Sirte battle
* Russia: Output in any oil deal would depend on OPEC
accord, talks
* Iran's president says US election offers only bad or worse
choice
* Iran says hopes Russia, Saudi can agree on oil market
moves
* Iraq should be exempted from OPEC oil output freeze -
minister
EGYPT
* Egyptian authorities confiscate sugar at country's largest
food producer
* INSIGHT-Egyptians losing patience with Sisi as economy
deteriorates
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Egypt chases own energy sources as
government struggle to meet demand
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Beltone Financial says still has chance to
seal CI Capital deal
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi King, Venezuelan president discuss oil market
stability
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Saudi retailer Jarir says retail slump may
be near ending
* Saudi's Falih says views closer with Russia on oil market
* Saudi Arabia looks to Russia to boost non-OPEC cooperation
* Saudi Aramco denies bidding for Lyondell's Houston
refinery
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* REUTERS SUMMIT-UAE's NMC Health to enter Qatar, Oman by
year-end -deputy CEO
* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q3 net profit falls 17 pct
* Dubai's Mashreq Q3 net profit falls 24.8 pct as bad loans
weigh
* NBAD, FGB shareholders to meet Dec. 7 to approve UAE bank
mega-merger
QATAR
* Industries Qatar Q3 net profit down 28.9 percent
* Former Qatari Emir dies aged 84
* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate secures 600 mln riyal financing
from QIIB
KUWAIT
* Adeptio says committed to mandatory takeover offer for
Americana shares
* Kuwait acting oil minister expects oil between
$50-$60/bbl-agency
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)