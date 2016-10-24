Oct 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks drift, dollar near 9-month high

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Buoyant investor sentiment lifts Saudi, Egypt cools

* Oil prices drop as Iraq says doesn't want to join OPEC cut

* Gold steady as markets await Fed rate hike clues

* Battle for Aleppo intensifies after ceasefire ends

* INSIGHT-Battle for Mosul can shape or break Iraq further

* Iraqi army drives Islamic State from Christian region near Mosul

* Iraqi Kurds claim capture of town in advance on Mosul

* Iraqi PM declines Turkish offer to help in Mosul battle

* INTERVIEW-Mosul battle will be big, won't end soon - Kurdish region minister

* COLUMN-Why Iran probably isn't behind the attacks on U.S. warships

* Sanaa air raids resume as Yemen truce expires, say residents

* Cautious Western insurers rebuild business ties with Iran

* Lebanon's Hezbollah sees door "wide open" for an Aoun presidency

* Two police killed, 19 people wounded in bomb in east Turkey -sources

* Libya forces free 13 foreign captives from militants in Sirte battle

* Russia: Output in any oil deal would depend on OPEC accord, talks

* Iran's president says US election offers only bad or worse choice

* Iran says hopes Russia, Saudi can agree on oil market moves

* Iraq should be exempted from OPEC oil output freeze - minister

EGYPT

* Egyptian authorities confiscate sugar at country's largest food producer

* INSIGHT-Egyptians losing patience with Sisi as economy deteriorates

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Egypt chases own energy sources as government struggle to meet demand

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Beltone Financial says still has chance to seal CI Capital deal

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi King, Venezuelan president discuss oil market stability

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Saudi retailer Jarir says retail slump may be near ending

* Saudi's Falih says views closer with Russia on oil market

* Saudi Arabia looks to Russia to boost non-OPEC cooperation

* Saudi Aramco denies bidding for Lyondell's Houston refinery

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* REUTERS SUMMIT-UAE's NMC Health to enter Qatar, Oman by year-end -deputy CEO

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q3 net profit falls 17 pct

* Dubai's Mashreq Q3 net profit falls 24.8 pct as bad loans weigh

* NBAD, FGB shareholders to meet Dec. 7 to approve UAE bank mega-merger

QATAR

* Industries Qatar Q3 net profit down 28.9 percent

* Former Qatari Emir dies aged 84

* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate secures 600 mln riyal financing from QIIB

KUWAIT

* Adeptio says committed to mandatory takeover offer for Americana shares

* Kuwait acting oil minister expects oil between $50-$60/bbl-agency (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)