Oct 26 Here are some factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slide after Wall Street losses,
oil drops on glut concerns
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banking shares buoy Saudi, EFG Hermes gains
on U.S. expansion
* Oil prices fall as concerns over global fuel glut
re-emerge
* Gold extends gains, buoyed by Indian festival demand
* Middle East Crude-Dubai steady; Oman falls for 3rd session
* U.S. House to vote on Iran Sanctions Act renewal as soon
as November
* Turkey detains co-mayors of mainly Kurdish city of
Diyarbakir
* Iraqi leaders lobby OPEC's Barkindo for an oil output cut
exemption
* US says to launch campaign on Raqqa before Mosul complete
* Britain, France want U.N. sanctions over Syria toxic gas
attacks
* Iraqi army's elite force pauses advance near Mosul
* Algeria aims to accelerate diversification, subsidy
reforms
* Tunisia to offer $50 billion of projects to foreign
investors
* Turkey to seek bids for $3 bln bridge over the Dardanelles
in January
* U.N. concerned about "collective punishment" of Arabs in
Kirkuk
* Turkish 5-year bond yields 9.66 percent in tap, below
forecast
* Fitch - M&A activity among Gulf Cooperation Council banks
still unusual, despite tougher operating environment across
region
EGYPT
* Egypt's Sisi says military economy just 1-1.5 pct of GDP
* With rate hikes likely, Egypt bankers advised to shield
bond holdings
* Egypt seeks new Suez Canal toll deal with global shipping
lines
* Egypt pound weakens on black market as central bank holds
official rate
* Egypt's GASC gets offers from seven suppliers at wheat
tender
* Egypt has no confirmation yet on whether Saudi oil aid
will resume in Nov
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi central bank asks banks to reschedule property loans
as austerity bites
* Saudi austerity steps to complicate home ownership drive -
JLL
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai billionaire Alabbar plans messaging app for Middle
East
* UAE's Pacific Controls in talks to sell data centre to
Etisalat -sources
* ADFG launches $200 mln fund on Abu Dhabi's financial free
zone
* Dubai airport passenger traffic climbs 10.3 pct in
September
* Dubai's Emaar Properties forecasts 2017 costs down 20 pct
* Dubai's DP World reports 1 percent rise in nine-month
container volumes
QATAR
* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Q3 profit rises 136.2 pct
* Qatar's United Development Company Q3 net profit surges
KUWAIT
* Kuwaiti developer NREC has not committed to new financing
* Kuwait's Gulf Bank seeking regulatory approval for CEO
appointment
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Investcorp says to buy 3i's debt-management
business
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)