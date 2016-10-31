Oct 31 Here are some factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks make shaky start as FBI review
of Clinton emails rattles markets
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks boost Saudi for eighth straight day
* Oil falls as non-OPEC yet to pledge concrete output steps
* Gold steady as market focus turns to U.S. Fed meeting
* Iraqi Shi'ite commander says Mosul battle "no picnic" as
troops advance
* Syrian state media say militants fired poison gas in
Aleppo
* Iran-backed Shi'ite militias to join assault near Mosul on
new front
* Syrian rebels launch Aleppo counter-attack to break siege
* Turkey says gives U.S. new documents on Gulen extradition
request
* Saudis, Mideast producers vie for China's teapot crude
import
* Saudi-led raid kills 60 at Yemen security site, prison
-official
* Turkey expects first F-35 delivery in 2018, plans more
orders
* Car bomb kills at least eight in Baghdad market -police,
medics
* Jordan's Arab Bank nine-month net profit flat
* Sixteen migrant bodies washed up in western Libya - Red
Crescent
* Libyan officials squabble, residents protest as cash
crisis hits home
* Turkey sacks 10,000 more civil servants, shuts media in
latest crackdown
* War pushes Yemen to partition, thwarting peace efforts
* Aleppo fighting spreads amid accusations of gas attack
* In charred church near Mosul, Iraqi Christians pray once
more
* Algeria forces hunt militants after policeman assassinated
* INSIGHT-Revolution a fading memory, economic frustrations
grow in Tunisia
* Protests erupt in Morocco after fishmonger crushed to
death
* Iran-trained militias join U.S-backed campaign on Mosul,
flying Shi'ite flags
EGYPT
* EFG-Hermes and HSBC selected as consultants for Banque du
Caire IPO
* Egypt cancels treasury bill auctions signalling more
moderate rate hike
* BRIEF-Egyptian exchange cancels Oct 30 transactions on
Beltone Financial's shares
* BRIEF-Canal Shipping Agencies Co Q1 net profit rises
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia says arrests Islamic State suspects plotting
attacks
* INTERVIEW-Construction costs tumbling in Saudi Arabia,
executive says
* Saudi Arabia approves rules for real estate funds
* Arab coalition says Hodeidah raid hit Houthi command
centre
* Saudi central bank foreign assets shrink $7.4 bln in
September
* TABLE-Saudi August imports sink 29.5 pct, non-oil exports
down
* TABLE-Saudi money supply shrinks in September
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abraaj to sell Pakistan K-Electric stake to Shanghai
Electric for $1.8 bln
* UAE keeps spending flat in 2017 federal budget
* Dubai Financial Market Q3 net profit drops 22 pct
* MOVES-Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank appoints Craig Bell as CFO
QATAR
* Qatari bank CBQ says to ask shareholders to approve 17 pct
capital hike
* Qatar's Ezdan Holding Q3 net profit flat - Reuters
calculations
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Qatar's Abu Issa Holding to enter Iran
retail market in 2017
* Qatar's Ooredoo Q3 profit falls 51 pct
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait money supply, bank lending growth rebound in
August
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain blocks exit of activist's wife, son, rights groups
say
