INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar rattled by U.S.
election uncertainty
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi ends nine-day winning streak, rest of
region mixed
* Oil prices fall for fourth day after stockpile build
* Gold steady ahead of Fed meeting outcome
* Middle East Crude-Dubai starts Nov on weak note
* Libyan oil output at 590,000 bpd, NOC hopes to produce
800,000 bpd in 2017
* Yemeni money exchange, owners sanctioned for aiding AQAP
-U.S. Treasury
* Iraqi troops battle Islamic State inside Mosul
* Standard Chartered looks to Africa, Brunei for Islamic
growth
* Turkish military deploy tanks, military vehicles to Iraqi
border area - sources
* Russia says resumption of Syria peace talks delayed
indefinitely
* Iranian parliament approves three new Rouhani ministers
* Turkey rejects Europe's "red line" on press freedom after
detentions
* Emerging market net outflow at $225 bln in first 9 mths
-IIF
* Turkish manufacturing activity nears stabilisation in Oct
-PMI
EGYPT
* Egyptian council approves raft of measures to boost
investment
* Egyptian pound stronger on black market, official rate
stable
* Egypt's central bank leaves currency unchanged at dollar
auction -bankers
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco CEO expects oil price rise in 1st-half 2017
* Saudi Arabia likely to raise Dec crude oil prices for Asia
* Fitch: Saudi Issue a Step Towards GCC Corporate Bond
Market
* New Saudi finmin says confident in economic vision despite
challenges
* Iran court issues verdict for suspects in Saudi embassy
attack
* Saudi bourse says to list multiple real estate funds
before yr-end
* Saudi Sipchem says affiliate begins commercial ops at tool
plant
* Saudi Hollandi Bank says shareholders approve name change
plan
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Iraq asks oil majors to downsize costly Dubai
offices-sources
* Dubai govt says picks HSBC to arrange $3 bln airport
financing
* UAE's du expects to maintain dividends despite lower net
profit - CEO
* No plans to tax individuals, UAE finance ministry says
* Dubai Investments Q3 net profit rises 35.9 pct
* Dubai crude Oct average at $48.985/bbl, highest in 15
months - traders
QATAR
* Qatari bank CBQ to seek approval for 1.5 bln riyal rights
issue
* Qatar shifts some state-run health, education services to
private sector - emir
