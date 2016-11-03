Nov 3 Here are some factors that may affect
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, dollar wrestle with US
election risk
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf falls as Saudi outperforms; investment
steps boost Egypt
* Weaker dollar lifts oil prices from five-week low
* Gold steady on U.S. election uncertainty
* Middle East Crude-Dubai weakens further before OSP release
* Russia tells rebels to leave Syria's Aleppo by Friday
evening
* UK pressing wary banks to deepen trade deals with Iran
* Turkey's biggest banks pledge to support economic growth -
PM's office
* Fitch: Lebanon Ends Presidential Deadlock; Lasting
Consensus Key
* Share prices fall following Trump poll gain, rand bucks
trend
* Oil majors join forces in climate push with renewable
energy fund
EGYPT
* Egypt's pound hits five-week high on black market as
businesses cease buying
* Egypt's sugar shortage a window on economic policy
confusion
* Egypt rights lawyer says banned from travel
* Egypt stock exchange head says longer suspension of
capital gains tax will spur more investment
* Suez Canal Authority expects response to pre-paid fees
plan next week
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi prince flogged in court-ordered punishment -
newspaper
* Saudi's SAGO says approves 24 suppliers for barley imports
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE'S Ajman Bank raises $230 million Islamic loan -
bankers
* UAE's RAK Hospitality sounding out lenders for debt
financing -bankers
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Finance House Q3 net profit rises 20.5 pct
* Kuwait's Warba Bank gets central bank approval for $250
million sukuk
QATAR
* Qatar worker complaints fall since start of electronic
wage payments
* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate syndicating $250 mln Islamic
loan -bankers
* Qatar c.bank sells all 1.45 bln riyals T-bills on offer,
yields rise
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Batelco Q3 net profit slides 26.9 pct
