Nov 6 Here are some factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on U.S. election worries; oil
prices dip
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt jumps on currency float; Saudi up but
Qatar sinks
* Oil falls by most in a week since January on OPEC tensions
* Gold steadies as U.S. election jitters offset solid U.S.
data
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudis could raise oil output again as sparring
with Iran returns-sources
* FACTBOX-Emerging markets sovereign ratings and outstanding
debt
* Turkey orders trial for newspaper staff, detains more
pro-Kurd officials
* Turkey's lira hits record low, stocks fall on security
fears
* Turkish banks must continue to lower lending rates, Deputy
PM says
* IMF says politics, debt taking toll on Turkish economy
* Iraqi forces fighting Islamic State say nearing Mosul
airport
* Sovereign funds improving transparency, many still fall
short -study
* Sudan offers its citizens abroad incentive to sell dollars
to banks
* Big Oil pledges $1 bln for gas technologies to fight
climate change
* Three U.S. trainers shot dead at Jordan base -military
source
* Libyan sovereign fund seeks to appeal judgment in Goldman
case
* Yemen's former president Saleh welcomes U.N. peace
proposal
* Sichuan Development hires banks for $300 mln sukuk
-advisor
* Kenya's Islamic finance drive to tackle taxes, governance
* Ethiopia looks to Islamic finance to tap domestic savings
* Swiss attorney general halts Iran talks political
espionage case
* Lebanon's Hariri named Prime Minister, wins speaker's
support
* Protests at fishmonger's death test Moroccan monarchy's
nerves
* Vast Moroccan solar power plant is hard act for Africa to
follow
EGYPT
* Egyptians prepare for further fall in floating pound
* Hungry for dollars after float, Egyptian banks offer
market rates
* From float to subsidy cuts, Egypt says no time to delay
reforms
* Egypt to raise energy prices from Nov. 4 - ministry
* Egypt floats pound, eyes IMF deal within days
* Egyptian judge who tried Mursi survives assassination
attempt
* Egypt arrests militants, links them to Muslim Brotherhood
* Egypt's GASC buys 45,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in tender
* Egypt's non-oil business activity drops to 39-month low in
October -PMI
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi economy avoids crisis but outlook murky for deficit,
growth
* Saudi Naimi's battles against Western "greed" shine light
on Aramco IPO
* Saudi to restrict SME market to professional investors
-draft rules
* Saudi activist on hunger strike in jail - rights group
* Saudi Arabia raises December crude prices to Asia
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala weighs Tabreed stake sale-sources
* Louvre Abu Dhabi opening further delayed to 2017 - sources
* Dubai testing drone detectors after several airport
incursions
* Dubai asks banks for proposals to finance Al Maktoum
Airport expansion
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Petroleum Corp to sell 2017 gasoil, jet fuel at
lower prices
* Kuwait's Burgan Bank says Q3 net profit falls 21 pct
QATAR
* Monte dei Paschi sets hopes on QIA's backing - sources
OMAN
* Majid Al Futtaim close to mandating banks for Mall of Oman
financing -bankers
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)