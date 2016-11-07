Nov 7 Here are some factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks bounce as optimism over Clinton
grows; dollar strong
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egyptian shares up for second day on
currency float; Saudi climbs
* Oil prices rise after week of sharp falls
* Gold slumps as dollar, stocks jump after FBI clears
Clinton
* Islamic State hits back in Mosul but faces new Raqqa front
* Mosul advance slows as militants melt away, then strike
* Erdogan blasts West as Turkey's Kurdish party boycotts
parliament
* INTERVIEW-Under pressure, Islamic State digs in for Mosul
fight-top Kurdish official
* U.S.-backed Syrian rebels declare attack on Islamic State
in Raqqa
* Iraqi forces fighting Islamic State say nearing Mosul
airport
* Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition partly boycotts parliament
* 10 Iranian pilgrims killed in a suicide attack in Iraq -
agency
* Shots fired at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, two men
detained - TV
* Algeria says confident OPEC members will stick to Algiers
output deal
* Egypt's oil minister makes rare trip to Iran for oil talks
after Saudi suspension
* Suicide bombers in ambulances kill 21 people in Iraq
-officials
* U.S. citizen held in Yemen for more than 18 months freed
* Libyan forces report 14 civilians freed from Islamic State
in Sirte
* Palestinian president can revoke parliamentary immunity of
opponents-court
* EU's Juncker says will be Turkey's fault if migrant deal
fails
* Sudan offers its citizens abroad incentive to sell dollars
to banks
EGYPT
* Dollar shortage stifles trade in newly floated Egyptian
pound
* RPT-Egyptians prepare for further fall in floating pound
* No quick portfolio inflows due to Egypt devaluation, fund
managers say
* Egypt delays third LNG terminal until electricity needs
determined -official
* INTERVIEW-Egyptian food giant to raise prices, wages after
currency devaluation
* Egypt raises rates on Suez Canal certificates to 15.5 pct
* Yields on Egypt's T-bills jump in first auction after
currency float
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia to push auto, pharma and solar industries
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Emaar Malls Q3 net profit rises 16 pct
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q3 net profit rose by 10 pct
* Gulf investor firm Adeptio picks Kuwait's NIC for
mandatory offer
