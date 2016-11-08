UPDATE 4-Shanghai Pharma weighs rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
Nov 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* Asian shares, dollar, ride high as Clinton looks more likely to win election
* Egypt continues surge on currency devaluation; petchems boost Saudi
* US oil prices steady ahead of election, but oversupply still weighs
* Gold steady ahead of U.S. presidential election
* U.S. charges Turkish gold trader's brother in Iran sanctions case
* U.S. oil futures forward structure reflects doubt over OPEC restraint
* Iran's foreign minister is first to meet Lebanon's new president
* Italy's Saras says it will clear Iranian oil debt in 2017
* Iran's Airbus jet purchase gets boost from lease finance deal -sources
EGYPT
* Saudi oil shipments to Egypt halted indefinitely, Egyptian officials say
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Dec. 10-20 shipment
* Egypt to face pain before gain after massive currency devaluation
* Yields jump at Egypt T-bond auction on Monday -c.bank data
* Orange Egypt agrees 500 mln euro loan from parent for 4G licence
* Egypt to submit letter of intent to IMF within three days -fin min quoted
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi to settle delayed private sector payments by end-December- SPA
* Saudi Arabia to raise municipal fees in non-oil revenue push
* Saudi's Savola says faces 171 mln riyal Q4 hit from Egypt pound float
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* BTG Pactual to exit $1.3 bln venture with Abu Dhabi, sources say
* National Bank of Abu Dhabi to get $2 bln loan early next month - sources
* Etihad could raise $1 billion in planned sukuk debut
* Dubai's DEWA says solar project draws 30 expressions of interest
* UAE's ADNOC cuts Murban crude premiums for Q1 2017
* PE firm Abraaj Group names Bourgeois as head of North America
* Dubai's Meydan eyes loan of at least $122.5 mln for hotel project-sources
* UAE minister says global oil supply glut is almost gone
* Dubai's Damac Properties Q3 profit slips 11.7 pct
QATAR
* Qatar raises Oct prices for Marine, Land crude
* Qatar raises government salaries amid austerity grumbles
OMAN
* Oman's Bank Muscat in talks to refinance $600 mln loan - bankers
* Russia's TMK subsidiary signs $200 million deal with Oman's Petroleum Development
* Oman says oil market remains oversupplied (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
May 17 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus sold a 25 percent stake in Indian non-bank lender Capital First Ltd for 17.67 billion rupees ($275.4 million) in stock market transactions on Wednesday.