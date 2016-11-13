Nov 13 Here are some factors that may affect
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip after US election rally, bond
yields rise further, dollar climbs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt surges in record volume on signs of
dollar inflows
* Oil down 2 pct on OPEC glut worries; U.S. rigs up by two
* PRECIOUS-Gold sinks to 5-month low on commodity selloff,
surging yields
* UniCredit mulling 10-13 bln euro share issue - sources
* OPEC points to even bigger 2017 oil surplus as its output
jumps
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rise on news al-Shaheen
exports would drop
* Saudi energy minister in Algiers for talks - Algerian
energy source
* Saudi Arabia, Kuwait keep Oct crude output steady
-industry sources
* INTERVIEW-Growing LNG supply glut redefining global flows,
long-term contracts -PIRA
* Senior Saudi prince says Trump shouldn't scrap Iran
deal
* Russia says expects sanctions to stay in place despite
Trump win
* Hollande and Trump agreed to "clarify" key issues
including Middle East -source
* Once critical, Gulf executives want to do business with
Trump
* Damascus, allies upbeat on Trump win, await his policies
* Syrian army and allies make gains in Aleppo
* Iraqi army says advances in Mosul, despite suicide bombers
* Turkey seeks to free up credit with cap on govt deposit
rates -officials
* INTERVIEW-Turkey may make further tax cuts to boost
flagging growth, finance minister says
* Iran raises Dec Light crude price to Asia, Europe
* Libya's Abu Tifl oil and gas field back on line - engineer
* Arab Spring has cost region 6 pct of GDP - UN agency
* Iraq oil ministry postpones upstream bidding round to mid
2017
* INTERVIEW-Hyperloop One preparing new funding round
* Motor racing-Dennis fighting McLaren ouster, says
Ecclestone
EGYPT
* IMF board approves Egypt's $12 billion loan agreement,
$2.75 billion disbursed
* Egypt imposes big security clampdown, protests fail to
materialise
* Egypt's GASC says buys 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat
* Egypt's core inflation jumps, consumer inflation eases for
second month
* Egypt central bank in $2 bln financing deal with global
banks
* Egypt says still plans Eurobond issue by year-end
* Egypt c.bank gov says $1.4 bln sold to banks since pound
floated -Al Mal
* Average yields on Egypt's one year and six month treasury
bills drop at auction
* Egypt's core inflation rises to 15.72 pct yr/yr in October
-c.bank
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia sets aside $26.7 bln to settle delayed
private sector payments-document
* Saudi finance minister says he "very optimistic" on 2016
budget gap
* Saudi billionaire sets Trump feud aside, eyes U.S. meeting
* Fourteen injured in Saudi Arabia by projectiles fired from
Yemen -civil defence
* Zain Group expects to finalise Saudi tower sale in H1 2017
-CEO
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala may invest in Russian vegoil, rice
firms
KUWAIT
* Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility says Q3 net profit up 11
pct
QATAR
* Qatar Petroleum affiliate signs LNG deal with Brazil-based
CELSE - statement
