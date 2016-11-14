Nov 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar climbs along with US yields but Asia shares divided

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt continues rally on IMF; Saudi strong, rest of Gulf hit by global weakness

* Oil steady near multi-month lows on OPEC output record, U.S. rig count

* PRECIOUS-Gold drops to 5-month low as dollar strengthens

* Iraq troops vow to tighten noose on Islamic State in Mosul

* Iraqi Kurds' destruction of Arab villages could be war crime -HRW

* Iran opens three new oilfields as it boosts output

EGYPT

* Egypt's pound strengthens after IMF approves $12 bln loan

* Egypt's three and nine-month t-bill yields fall in weekly auction

* BofA recommends buying Egyptian T-bills, thinks currency has bottomed

* Egypt IMF loan to be repaid in 10 yrs, targets higher growth

* Egypt Export and Import Control body to lead wheat inspections

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi bourse lists Riyad REIT as first real estate fund

* Zain Saudi told to pay rival Mobily $58.5 mlns by arbitration panel

* Saudi's PetroRabigh says to shut ethane cracker for 21 days from Monday

* Saudi Arabia keeps Dec crude supply to Asia steady

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai businessman Alabbar, Saudi SWF launch $1 bln e-commerce platform

* UAE's Air Arabia Q3 net profit rises 26 pct

* UAE's GEMS Education seeking $500 million loan - banking sources

* ENBD expects retail lending growth to fall to around 5 pct in 2017

* Fujairah to publish weekly inventory storage data starting 2017

BAHRAIN

* Al Baraka Banking Group's third-quarter net profit drops 3.75 pct

* Aluminium Bahrain Q3 net income rises 65.1 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti food firm Americana posts 85.8 pct Q3 net profit jump (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)