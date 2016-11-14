Nov 14 Here are some factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar climbs along with US yields but Asia
shares divided
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt continues rally on IMF; Saudi strong,
rest of Gulf hit by global weakness
* Oil steady near multi-month lows on OPEC output record,
U.S. rig count
* PRECIOUS-Gold drops to 5-month low as dollar strengthens
* Iraq troops vow to tighten noose on Islamic State in Mosul
* Iraqi Kurds' destruction of Arab villages could be war
crime -HRW
* Iran opens three new oilfields as it boosts output
EGYPT
* Egypt's pound strengthens after IMF approves $12 bln loan
* Egypt's three and nine-month t-bill yields fall in weekly
auction
* BofA recommends buying Egyptian T-bills, thinks currency
has bottomed
* Egypt IMF loan to be repaid in 10 yrs, targets higher
growth
* Egypt Export and Import Control body to lead wheat
inspections
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi bourse lists Riyad REIT as first real estate fund
* Zain Saudi told to pay rival Mobily $58.5 mlns by
arbitration panel
* Saudi's PetroRabigh says to shut ethane cracker for 21
days from Monday
* Saudi Arabia keeps Dec crude supply to Asia steady
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai businessman Alabbar, Saudi SWF launch $1 bln
e-commerce platform
* UAE's Air Arabia Q3 net profit rises 26 pct
* UAE's GEMS Education seeking $500 million loan - banking
sources
* ENBD expects retail lending growth to fall to around 5 pct
in 2017
* Fujairah to publish weekly inventory storage data starting
2017
BAHRAIN
* Al Baraka Banking Group's third-quarter net profit drops
3.75 pct
* Aluminium Bahrain Q3 net income rises 65.1 pct
KUWAIT
* Kuwaiti food firm Americana posts 85.8 pct Q3 net profit
jump
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)