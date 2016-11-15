Nov 15 Here are some factors that may affect
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks on back foot as dollar,
Treasury yields rise
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt, Saudi hit by profit-taking, Gulf
down with emerging markets
* Oil prices rise on falling shale output, renewed hopes of
OPEC cut
* PRECIOUS-Gold crawls away from lowest in over 5 mths on
bargain-hunting
* Middle East crude oil futures at 0830 GMT
* Obama promises to veto bill that would block aircraft
exports to Iran
* Iran weighing wheat export, import needs - industry group
* Moody's affirms Jordan's B1 rating outlook remains stable
* Islamic State claims suicide attacks as Mosul campaign
makes slow progress
* EU criticises Turkey but not ready to halt membership
talks
* Eyeing dirham float, Morocco plans hard currency interbank
market
* EU puts Syrian central bank governor under sanctions
* Turkish officials cautious on growth as political
uncertainty weighs
* Morocco to tender for 800 MW solar plants by start of 2017
* EU says to stick to Iran rapprochement despite Trump's
criticism
* Iraq plans to export 3.163 mln bpd of Basra crude in Dec
* Moody's: Global sovereign outlook is negative due to
persistent low growth, fiscal concerns and political risks
EGYPT
* Egypt issues 688 mln euro in T-bills, average yield 2.3
pct -c.bank
* Egyptian pound strengthens as dollar liquidity increases
* IMF's Egypt loan shows extent and risks of its Middle East
role
* Egypt's first gold mining tender since 2009 set for early
December
* Orange Egypt completes payment for 4G mobile licence
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia is wrestling down money rates, central bank
says
* IDB to announce sukuk roadshow this week as Mideast
issuance window shrinks -sources
* Saudi sovereign fund PIF considers buying stake in power
firm ACWA -sources
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE court jails three men for involvement in banned groups
* UAE-Singapore JV plan aluminium products plant in Abu
Dhabi
* Bank of Sharjah weighs $500 mln bond in 2017 -sources
* Gulf banks could lose access to dollar clearing, UAE
c.banker warns
* Dubai investment company GGICO restructuring $643 mln of
debt
* Dubai construction duo Arabtec and Drake & Scull reduce
losses
* ICE proposes limit on Dubai oil futures positions in 2017
* UAE c.bank chief: expects slightly higher growth next
year, similar loan growth
QATAR
* Qatar central bank to offer 3 billion riyals bonds
-circular
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Gulf International Bank requests proposals for
dollar bond issue -sources
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Agility ends talks on Kharafi National investment
- newspaper
OMAN
* Moody's revises outlook on Oman's banking system to stable
from negative
