Nov 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares win reprieve as bond rout pauses for now
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egypt continue pull-back, MSCI index changes affect UAE, Qatar
* Oil prices fall after industry report shows stock build
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady, Trump economic policy in focus
* Oil wars: how Kremlin's $13 bln Indian deal almost fell apart
* Syria's Assad - must wait and see if Trump lives up to promises to fight militants
* Turkey says it's tired of 'two-faced' EU attitude
* Venezuela's Maduro to meet OPEC's Barkindo on Wednesday
* Saudi, Russian energy ministers may meet in Doha ahead of OPEC - sources
* Yemeni gov't says not interested in Kerry's truce announcement
* Both sides accused of abuses in battle for Mosul
* Turkey central bank in talks with Russia about swap agreement -deputy governor
* Turkish 5-year bond yield exceeds forecasts in tap
* Turkish year-end inflation seen at 7.5 percent - finance minister
* EMERGING MARKETS-Mild respite for some emerging markets; yuan near 8-yr low
* Algeria raises over $5 bln in local debt issue - finmin
EGYPT
* Challenging government, Egypt's parliament approves 'repressive' NGO bill
* World Bank says Egypt to get next $1 billion loan tranche by early Jan
* Egyptian court overturns ex-president Mursi's death sentence
* Egyptian cotton concerns tip Welspun India into loss
* Egypt's SODIC to raise housing prices 20-30 pct on pound float
* Egypt set to hold rates; division over moves in coming months
SAUDI ARABIA
* Six Flags aiming to open first Saudi park by 2021
* Saudi Minister Falih: U.S. benefits most from global trade -FT report
* Saudi Oger to sell 20 pct stake in Arab Bank to Fawaz Al Hokair - Bloomberg
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Shuaa says gets regulatory approval for ADFG to buy stake
* Abu Dhabi October inflation jumps to 1.7 pct on transport
* China's ICBC becomes Dubai commodities exchange settlement bank
* Noor Bank closes 850 mln dirham Islamic loan for UAE's Ajman Bank
QATAR
* Moody's assigns provisional (P)A1 to Masraf Al Rayan's sukuk programme
* Swiss-based trade union to inspect Qatar 2022 World Cup sites
* Qatar's United Development awards $190.9 mln of contracts
OMAN
* Oman money supply, bank lending growth slow in September
BAHRAIN
* Fitch Affirms 5 Bahraini Banks (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
