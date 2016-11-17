Nov 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar edges away from 13-year peak, Asian stocks slip

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi rallies on bank merger speculation; Saudi, Egypt rebound

* Oil prices fall on U.S. crude stock build, OPEC remains in focus

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar slips from 14-year high

* Middle East Crude-Light grades slow to move

* OPEC ready to reach 'forceful' deal on cutting oil output -Maduro

* Iran sees "more rationality" from Trump once president - Iranian c.bank official

* Norway's DNO signs Iran oil field deal

* IEA expects U.S. shale output rise if OPEC pushes oil to $60

* Nimrud's broken glory lies in dust after Islamic State rampage

* Kremlin says moratorium on bombing Aleppo to be continued for now

* Lebanon's Blom Bank says to acquire HSBC's Lebanese business by H1 2017

* Turkey's Erdogan could govern until 2029 under plans to change constitution

* Under siege in Mosul, Islamic State turns to executions and paranoia

* Libya to nearly double oil output as OPEC's task gets harder - Bloomberg

EGYPT

* Egyptian Exchange receives request from OTMT to sell 7 pct stake in Beltone Financial

* Egyptian Exchange says Emaar Misr files for listing of decreased capital

* Egypt's EFG-Hermes eyes revenue lift with Saxo Bank online trading deal

* Egypt banks have provided over $2.2 bln to clients since pound floated - cabinet information centre

* Egypt clears way for former presidential candidate to return home

* Egypt says happy with impact of currency float, inflows surging

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Alwaleed says all of his stakes in public cos are potentially for sale -BBG

* Saudi's al-Falih says kingdom will publish audited total for oil reserves-FT

* Saudi Arabia committed to using less oil for power -minister

* Saudi's ACWA Power wins $220 million solar power deal in Morocco

* Saudi's Public Investment Fund says no plan to cut local equity holdings

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai October inflation rate rises to 2.7 pct

KUWAIT

* Moody's assigns Baa2 IFS rating to Boubyan Takaful Insurance Company, Stable Outlook

QATAR

* Brazil regulator approves Qatar Airways' buy of LATAM Airlines stake

* Qatar cancels domestic government bond sale -bankers

* Qatar's Doha Bank picks banks for conventional bond issue -sources

* Qatar's Al Meera says CEO has submitted resignation

OMAN

* Omantel says going ahead with Pakistan WorldCall sale

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Petroleum finalises 2017 gasoil, jet fuel term contracts

* Bahrain approaches banks about sukuk sale in Q1 2017 -sources (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)