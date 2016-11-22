Nov 22 Here are some factors that may affect
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall St rally, oil
extends gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi sags on profit taking, Egypt conquers
8-yr high as currency weakens
* Oil prices rise in anticipation of planned OPEC-led
production cut
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices regain some ground on weaker dollar
* Middle East Crude-Light grades remain under pressure
* Moroccan court to invite expressions of interest in
refiner Samir
* Hariri sees obstacles in way of forming new Lebanon
government
* Russian tycoon could take control of Turkcell -source
* BP ring-fences CEO Dudley from Iran decision-making
* Iran's Guards using Trump victory to claw back power
* China says would consider Turkish membership of security
bloc
* Libyan dinar slides on parallel market despite pledges
from U.N.-backed gov't
* Iraq Shi'ite paramilitaries close to cutting Mosul supply
route
* Saudi-led forces say broken Yemen truce will not be
renewed
* Turkish government to discuss lira weakness on Tuesday -
sources
* Algeria trade deficit widens in Jan-Oct- customs
EGYPT
* Egypt refers militants charged in Sisi death plot to
military judiciary
* Egypt's Suez Canal revenues reach $418.1 mln in October
-official website
* Italy's Eni says Egypt Nooros gas field producing 900mln
cubic feet per day
* Egypt's NBE says new high-yield deposit certificates raise
85 bln pounds
* Egypt sells $1.696 bln in treasury bills at average yield
of 3.749 pct
* Egyptian banks have attracted $3 bln since currency float
-cbank official
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia plans to promote more sports clubs and
exercise
* Saudi Arabia to establish national water and energy
efficiency program
* TABLE-Saudi October inflation falls to lowest this year
* Rowan, Saudi Aramco to form JV to operate offshore
drilling rigs
* Troubled Saudi builder MMG appeals directly to deputy
crown prince
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE may take U.S. to WTO over steel pipes dumping charges
- official
* Fitch Affirms Abu Dhabi's IPIC at AA; Outlook Stable
* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank closes $600 million syndicated
loan - statement
* Banks give initial pricing for Etihad Airways' $500 mln
sukuk issue
BAHRAIN
* Amnesty says torture, rights abuses persist in Bahrain
despite reforms
