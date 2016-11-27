Nov 27 Here are some factors that may affect
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street ends at record highs; dollar
loses steam
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt succumbs to profit taking, Saudi
whipsaws but ends week up
* Oil falls $2 a barrel on OPEC cut uncertainty ahead of
meeting
* PRECIOUS-Gold taps 9-1/2 month low as U.S. rate hike
expectations loom
* Middle East Crude-Jan-Feb Dubai spread narrows 30 pct in 1
week
* Saudi wants OPEC to solve own problems before meeting
non-OPEC
* Russia positive on global oil deal, continues
consultations with OPEC - minister
* Iran optimistic on OPEC deal after meeting Algerian
minister
* Export credit enlisted to keep Gulf mega projects funded:
sources
* Closer Moscow ties don't change Turkey's stance on Assad -
Deputy PM
* Syrian army captures part of rebel-held east Aleppo
* Hunger and desperation: Aleppo siege tests limits of
endurance
* Rouhani urges Iran-Turkey joint efforts in Iraq, Syria
* Iran backtracks on Russian fighter purchase reports - news
agencies
* Passenger trains collide in Iran, 44 killed - official
* Iraqi parliament passes contested law on Shi'ite
paramilitaries
* In eastern Mosul, residents fret over security and
supplies
* Turkish lira languishes near record low a day after rate
hike
* Turkey's Pegasus may postpone Boeing deliveries as costs
weigh, CEO says
* Turkey targets luxury cars with hike in special
consumption tax
* IDB seeks strategic stake in Turkey's Borsa Istanbul
* Tunisia's UGTT union threatens public sector general
strike for Dec. 8
* Yemen's war-damaged Hodeidah port struggles to bring in
vital supplies
* Yemen's exiled president visits civilians in Aden
* Libyan oil output recovers to 567,000 bpd after outage
fixed -source
EGYPT
* Islamic State claims deadly attack on Egyptian soldiers in
Sinai
* BP buys stake in Eni's giant Zohr gas field offshore Egypt
* Egyptian importers nursing losses after currency float
want a bailout
* Egyptian activists raise alarm over expanding NGO
crackdown
* Yields rise at Egypt six-month, one-year T-bond auction
SAUDI ARABIA
* MOVES-Saudi Hollandi Bank appoints Nikolajsen as MD from
Jan. 1, 2017
* Saudi Hollandi Bank changes name to "Alawwal Bank"
* Former chairman of Saudi builder MMG proposes plan to save
company
* Saudi Ma'aden seen ramping up phosphate output from Waad
al-Shamal in 2017
* Saudi fund hires HSBC for potential purchase of ACWA Power
stake
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai-based firm forms $1.6 bln steel plant JV in Algeria
* UAE's Yahsat to expand satellite fleet by 2020 - CEO
* Dubai airport passenger traffic up 2.7 pct in October
QATAR
* Qatar will help Syrian rebels even if Trump ends U.S. role
KUWAIT
* Kuwaitis vote in austerity-focused poll, energised by
opposition
* Economic reforms weigh on Kuwait's parliamentary election
