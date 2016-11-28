Nov 28 Here are some factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil tumbles as output cut looks elusive;
dollar sinks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge up, Egypt's rally on
currency float reverses
* Oil falls $2 a barrel on OPEC cut uncertainty ahead of
meeting
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises from multi-month lows as dollar
weakens
* Saudi energy minister: oil market would balance even
without output cuts
* Gaza risks becoming easy launchpad for Islamic State
-Qatari minister
* INTERVIEW-Qatar will help Syrian rebels even if Trump ends
U.S. role
* Iraqi forces grind on in east Mosul as political rift
opens over Shi'ite militias
* Thousands uprooted in east Aleppo as Syrian army advances
* Yemen's Saleh asks UN to allow him to travel to Cuba -
statement
* Australia awaits Turkey's response on extradition of IS
recruiter
* Iran may seek naval bases in Yemen or Syria - chief of
staff
* Erdogan warns Europe that Turkey could open migrant gates
* Air strikes batter women's hospital in Syria's Idlib -
monitor, aid group
* Blast rocks northern Syrian town, deaths reported and
wounded taken to Turkey -sources
* Islamic State claims deadly attack on Egyptian soldiers in
Sinai
* Popular Sudanese television channel ordered to close-owner
EGYPT
* Egypt's three and nine-month t-bill prices fall in weekly
auction
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt appoints Zohair Edris as
acting CEO
* Raya Holding close to finalise agreement with Egyptian
Gulf Bank
* Egyptian importers nursing losses after currency float
want a bailout
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia's maritime complex seen costing over $5 bln-
minister
* Saudi's Alawwal Bank comfortable with capital position
* BUZZ-Saudi's Alawwal Bank surges on rebranding
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* TABLE-UAE bank lending growth edges up in October,
deposits dip
* Motor racing-Hamilton hands over title as a winner
QATAR
* INTERVIEW-Qatar will help Syrian rebels even if Trump ends
U.S. role
* Spain, Qatar eye $1 bln Latam investment fund signing in
2017 - newspaper
KUWAIT
* Kuwaiti opposition win big in anti-austerity vote
* TABLE-Kuwait October inflation edges down to 3.6 pct
* Kuwait Finance House signs deal to sell 150 mln shares of
unit to investors
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)