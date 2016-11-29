BRIEF-Educational Holding Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18
Nov 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar steadies with bonds, oil anxious about OPEC
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Second-tier stocks boost Saudi, foreign money supports Egypt
* Oil prices dip over scepticism ahead of OPEC meeting
* PRECIOUS-Gold little changed as dollar holds losses
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks steady; Light grades still available
* Iranian vessel points weapon at U.S. helicopter -officials
* Tunisia hosts investors to revive post-revolution economy
* OPEC makes last-ditch bid to save oil deal as tensions grow
* Syrian government drives rebels from swathe of Aleppo
* Yemen's Houthis form government, in setback to peace process
* South Africa's MTN Group plans expansion in Iran
* Shell considering selling its Iraq oil assets -sources
* Iraq could split if Shi'ite militias enter Mosul - Sunni politician
* Turkey targets foster families in post-coup crackdown - gov't official
* Islamic finance group approves standard for gold products
* EIB to lend Tunisia 400 million euros -Tunisian government
* Turkey has plans to make lira more attractive to investors, Deputy PM says
* Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks
* Tunisia to issue 1 billion euro Eurobond in January - government source
* Turkish economic confidence index rises 7.4 percent in November
EGYPT
* Eni aiming to cut stake in Egypt's Zohr offshore gas find to 50 pct
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Jan. 2-11 shipment
* Glencore comes out top as Egypt awards mega LNG import tender
* Average yields on Egypt's bonds drop at auction
* Egypt plans $2.5-3 bln Eurobond by mid-Jan, second issue in H2 2017
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia's oil problems run far deeper than OPEC: Russell
* Saudi government infusing cash into economy, may boost growth, data shows
* Saudi Arabia suspends monthly domestic bond issue again -Maaal
* Saudi central bank net foreign assets shrink by $10.8 billion in October
* Saudi money supply increase in October
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Fitch: UAE Islamic Banking Faces Growing Operating Challenges
* UAE oil giant ADNOC says it will almost triple petrochemical output by 2025
* China's HNA, Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala to partner on investments
* Italy's Yoox Net-A-Porter enters Middle East online luxury venture
QATAR
* China Railway Construction Corp wins Qatar World Cup stadium contract
* Qatar October trade surplus shrinks by a third
KUWAIT
* Saudi fund to invest in owner of Kuwait food firm Americana
* Kuwait plans to buy 28 Boeing F-18 jets -official
OMAN
* Oman's ORPIC shuts Sohar oil refinery because of technical issues (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
