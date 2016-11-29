Nov 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar steadies with bonds, oil anxious about OPEC

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Second-tier stocks boost Saudi, foreign money supports Egypt

* Oil prices dip over scepticism ahead of OPEC meeting

* PRECIOUS-Gold little changed as dollar holds losses

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks steady; Light grades still available

* Iranian vessel points weapon at U.S. helicopter -officials

* Tunisia hosts investors to revive post-revolution economy

* OPEC makes last-ditch bid to save oil deal as tensions grow

* Syrian government drives rebels from swathe of Aleppo

* Yemen's Houthis form government, in setback to peace process

* South Africa's MTN Group plans expansion in Iran

* Shell considering selling its Iraq oil assets -sources

* Iraq could split if Shi'ite militias enter Mosul - Sunni politician

* Turkey targets foster families in post-coup crackdown - gov't official

* Islamic finance group approves standard for gold products

* EIB to lend Tunisia 400 million euros -Tunisian government

* Turkey has plans to make lira more attractive to investors, Deputy PM says

* Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

* Tunisia to issue 1 billion euro Eurobond in January - government source

* Turkish economic confidence index rises 7.4 percent in November

EGYPT

* Eni aiming to cut stake in Egypt's Zohr offshore gas find to 50 pct

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Jan. 2-11 shipment

* Glencore comes out top as Egypt awards mega LNG import tender

* Average yields on Egypt's bonds drop at auction

* Egypt plans $2.5-3 bln Eurobond by mid-Jan, second issue in H2 2017

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's oil problems run far deeper than OPEC: Russell

* Saudi government infusing cash into economy, may boost growth, data shows

* Saudi Arabia suspends monthly domestic bond issue again -Maaal

* Saudi central bank net foreign assets shrink by $10.8 billion in October

* Saudi money supply increase in October

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Fitch: UAE Islamic Banking Faces Growing Operating Challenges

* UAE oil giant ADNOC says it will almost triple petrochemical output by 2025

* China's HNA, Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala to partner on investments

* Italy's Yoox Net-A-Porter enters Middle East online luxury venture

QATAR

* China Railway Construction Corp wins Qatar World Cup stadium contract

* Qatar October trade surplus shrinks by a third

KUWAIT

* Saudi fund to invest in owner of Kuwait food firm Americana

* Kuwait plans to buy 28 Boeing F-18 jets -official

OMAN

* Oman's ORPIC shuts Sohar oil refinery because of technical issues (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)