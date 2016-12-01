UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, dollar, energy shares, bond yields leap on OPEC deal
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil boosts Gulf, Saudi hits year-high; Egypt up on foreign buys
* Brent crude oil prices surge to nearly $52/bbl after OPEC agrees output cut
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady, but stronger dollar drags after oil rally
* MIDEAST DEBT-Saudi's ACWA expected to offer sizeable spread on $1 bln project-linked bond
* Mideast funds more bullish on equities but cautious on Saudi, Egypt
* OPEC's big cut to oil output may not be so impressive: Russell
* OPEC in first joint oil cut with Russia since 2001, Saudis take "big hit"
* Turkey needed detente with Russia to pursue Syria operation -minister
* Tunisia aims to turn investment pledges into jobs and growth
* Syrian rebels vow to resist army advances in Aleppo
* TABLE-OPEC's planned cuts in oil output
* Morocco accuses African Union chief of obstructing readmission
* Mosul food, water reserves dwindle as fighting cuts off supplies
* Fitch: Cheap Oil, Politics and Slow Reforms Keep MENA Outlook Negative
* Merkel does not see EU expanding membership talks with Turkey
* Southern Gas Corridor to raise $1.8 bln abroad in 2017 -Azeri FinMin
* StanChart in $366 mln trade finance deal to fund Iraq projects
* Fitch political, economic risks cloud outlook for EMEA airlines
* CIA's Brennan says tearing up Iran deal would be "folly"
* Turkey cenbank says sees significant improvement in consumer credit
EGYPT
* Egypt's CIB in talks to sell CI Capital investment bank
* Egyptian central bank lets banks allocate more dollars to clients -bankers
SAUDI ARABIA
* Senior U.S. senators want to amend Saudi Sept 11 law
* Saudi finance ministry says will resume issuing local bonds in 2017 -SPA
* Saudi shipping group signs $350 mln Islamic finance deal for oil tankers
* Saudi's Al Ittefaq Steel hopeful it can reach deal on 6.2 bln riyal debt-CEO
* Islamic Development Bank prices $1.25 bln sukuk with 2.26 percent profit rate - leads
* Fitch: Tougher Operating Environment Challenges Saudi Islamic Banks
* Saudi Arabia becomes net fuel oil importer for 3rd time -JODI data
* Saudi Ma'aden to develop 24 bln riyal phosphate fertiliser project
* Saudi Aramco sets December propane price at $380 per tonne
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Moody's says Sharjah's economy is slowing and deficit is rising, but debt remains moderate
* Moody's affirms Dubai Islamic Bank's Baa1 issuer ratings; outlook changed to positive from stable
* Dubai's Drydocks said to ask 80% write-off on $1.4 bln loan - Bloomberg
* UAE's Gulf Capital may sell some investments late next year
* Dubai's Arabtec pins turnaround hopes on industry veteran
QATAR
* Qatar's Mejda Group set to back $220 mln Tunisian tourism project
KUWAIT
* Kuwait ruler re-appoints PM after parliamentary poll
* Gulf Bank appoints Antoine Jean Daher as CEO
* Al Argan International Real Estate signs 42 mln dinars credit facility
OMAN
* Oman's ORPIC says preparing to restart Sohar oil refinery
* Oman crude OSP fall to $44.54/bbl for January (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
