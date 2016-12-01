Dec 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, dollar, energy shares, bond yields leap on OPEC deal

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil boosts Gulf, Saudi hits year-high; Egypt up on foreign buys

* Brent crude oil prices surge to nearly $52/bbl after OPEC agrees output cut

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady, but stronger dollar drags after oil rally

* MIDEAST DEBT-Saudi's ACWA expected to offer sizeable spread on $1 bln project-linked bond

* Mideast funds more bullish on equities but cautious on Saudi, Egypt

* OPEC's big cut to oil output may not be so impressive: Russell

* OPEC in first joint oil cut with Russia since 2001, Saudis take "big hit"

* Turkey needed detente with Russia to pursue Syria operation -minister

* Tunisia aims to turn investment pledges into jobs and growth

* Syrian rebels vow to resist army advances in Aleppo

* TABLE-OPEC's planned cuts in oil output

* Morocco accuses African Union chief of obstructing readmission

* Mosul food, water reserves dwindle as fighting cuts off supplies

* Fitch: Cheap Oil, Politics and Slow Reforms Keep MENA Outlook Negative

* Merkel does not see EU expanding membership talks with Turkey

* Southern Gas Corridor to raise $1.8 bln abroad in 2017 -Azeri FinMin

* StanChart in $366 mln trade finance deal to fund Iraq projects

* Fitch political, economic risks cloud outlook for EMEA airlines

* CIA's Brennan says tearing up Iran deal would be "folly"

* Turkey cenbank says sees significant improvement in consumer credit

EGYPT

* Egypt's CIB in talks to sell CI Capital investment bank

* Egyptian central bank lets banks allocate more dollars to clients -bankers

SAUDI ARABIA

* Senior U.S. senators want to amend Saudi Sept 11 law

* Saudi finance ministry says will resume issuing local bonds in 2017 -SPA

* Saudi shipping group signs $350 mln Islamic finance deal for oil tankers

* Saudi's Al Ittefaq Steel hopeful it can reach deal on 6.2 bln riyal debt-CEO

* Islamic Development Bank prices $1.25 bln sukuk with 2.26 percent profit rate - leads

* Fitch: Tougher Operating Environment Challenges Saudi Islamic Banks

* Saudi Arabia becomes net fuel oil importer for 3rd time -JODI data

* Saudi Ma'aden to develop 24 bln riyal phosphate fertiliser project

* Saudi Aramco sets December propane price at $380 per tonne

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Moody's says Sharjah's economy is slowing and deficit is rising, but debt remains moderate

* Moody's affirms Dubai Islamic Bank's Baa1 issuer ratings; outlook changed to positive from stable

* Dubai's Drydocks said to ask 80% write-off on $1.4 bln loan - Bloomberg

* UAE's Gulf Capital may sell some investments late next year

* Dubai's Arabtec pins turnaround hopes on industry veteran

QATAR

* Qatar's Mejda Group set to back $220 mln Tunisian tourism project

KUWAIT

* Kuwait ruler re-appoints PM after parliamentary poll

* Gulf Bank appoints Antoine Jean Daher as CEO

* Al Argan International Real Estate signs 42 mln dinars credit facility

OMAN

* Oman's ORPIC says preparing to restart Sohar oil refinery

* Oman crude OSP fall to $44.54/bbl for January (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)