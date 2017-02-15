DUBAI Feb 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks and dollar firmer as Yellen hints at March rate hike

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Company earnings, news support UAE; Saudi, Egypt underperform

* Oil dips over doubts that high OPEC compliance with announced cuts will last

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower after Yellen rate hike hint

* Trump backs Middle East peace, even if not tied to two-state solution

* Top gold ETF gets Islamic finance certification to tap new markets

* Russian jets pound Syrian city of Deraa after rebel gains

* Protesters attack Lebanese TV channel headquarters

* Aoun, Hariri's Hezbollah comments lay bare Lebanon's political divide

* Algeria issues tender to buy durum wheat and feed barley

* Turkey detains 800 over alleged links to Kurdish militants

* Turkey's main opposition won't challenge presidential referendum in court, party head says

* Iran urges Gulf states to "seize the opportunity" of Rouhani visit

* Syria's al-Bab largely under control of Turkey-backed rebels, Turkish PM says

* Turkish 10-year benchmark bond yields 10.86 percent in tap

* Challenge to Trump travel ban moves forward in two courts

EGYPT

* Egypt taps new supply and agriculture ministers in reshuffle

* Oil companies bullish on Egypt, eyeing more investment, discoveries

* Egypt nearing deal with Iraq in search for crude oil imports

* Egypt's currency, debt in demand as FX reforms' impact kicks in

* Egypt to set schedule for repaying oil companies soon -minister

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dana Gas says court rules in its favour in Kurdistan dispute

* Etisalat profit edges up on growing UAE revenues

* ADIB's falling profit rounds up mixed results season for Abu Dhabi banks

* Dubai's Emaar to reopen burned-out skyscraper hotel by end 2017 - chairman

* Dubai transport authority agrees to buy 200 Tesla vehicles

* Dubai's Drake & Scull outlines turnaround plan as it stays in the red

* Dubai telecoms firm du's Q4 net profit slides 20 pct

* UAE's Aldar Properties expects lower 2017 sales after flat Q4 profit

* Dubai's DAMAC Properties posts 1.3 pct rise in Q4 net profit

* UAE's Union National Bank Q4 profit up 29 pct, misses forecasts

KUWAIT

* National Investments says Americana's minority shareholders agree to sell 107.1 mln shares in co to Adeptio

* Kuwait's Real Estate Asset Management says no dividend for 2016

BAHRAIN

* Man and wife injured by "terrorist explosion" in Bahrain (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)