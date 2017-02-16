DUBAI Feb 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 1-1/2 year highs on robust Wall St; dollar retreats

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly firm, Egypt slips after breaking technical support

* Oil prices steady on OPEC cuts, but record U.S. fuel stocks weigh

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices rise as dollar gives up gains

* Middle East Crude-Oman softens as Russian Urals heads to China

* Egypt brokers Libya peace roadmap, but key figures fail to meet

* Meeting Israel's Netanyahu, Trump backs away from commitment to Palestinian state

* Pentagon may recommend U.S. deploy combat troops in Syria -CNN

* Palestinians tell Trump they are still committed to two-state solution

* Iran aims for annual steel exports of 20-25 million tonnes by 2025

* U.S. commander expects tough battle in western Mosul

* IranAir finalises deal to buy 20 ATR planes -report

* U.N. chief says two-state Mideast solution is the only way

* Syria talks in Kazakh capital delayed, delegations downgraded

* Syrian Kurdish groups expect U.S. support, will fight any Turkish advance

* Syrian government rejects report on Aleppo chemical weapons use

* Ayatollah Khamenei criticises Iran's president on economy ahead of vote

* Libya's oil output should rise to 1.2 mln bpd by August- NOC board member

* Iran berates Total for delaying gas field development deal

* Iran president eyes better ties with Gulf Arabs during trip

* Turkish unemployment hits six-year high of 12.1 pct in Oct-Dec

* State-owned Jordan Silos re-issues tenders to buy 25,000 T wheat

EGYPT

* USDA Attache Report: Egypt's local wheat procurement policy increase farmers profits

* As pound strengthens, Egypt adjusts customs exchange rate to 16 per dlr

* Egypt's GASC cancels vegoil purchase tender - trade

* Al Baraka Bank Egypt recieves $25 mln deposit from Misr Insurance

* Egypt hopes to reach gas market balance in 2018, to export by 2020

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's SAFCO says will pay 1 riyal cash dividend for H2

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Talks by UAE fund seeking $6.5 bln from 1MDB deadlocked -sources

* Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim mandates banks for dollar bond -sources

* Abu Dhabi in no rush to issue bond after Asian non-deal roadshow -sources

* UAE says ambassador to Afghanistan dies of bomb attack wounds

* Abu Dhabi bourse suspends trading in TAQA, Qatar's Ooredoo

QATAR

* Hundreds of Uber drivers in Qatar go on strike after price cuts

KUWAIT

* Dubai bourse suspends trading in shares of Kuwait's Agility

BAHRAIN

* Fitch Affirms Bahrain at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)