DUBAI Feb 20

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares adrift for US holiday, focus on Unilever

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks support Saudi, Qatar; Egypt falls as currency strengthens

* Oil prices flatline as U.S. drilling counters OPEC output cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady, softer dollar supports

* Iraq launches offensive on last Islamic State stronghold in Mosul

* U.S. senators consider sanctions against Iran for missile development

* Iran minister who oversaw plane deals survives no-confidence vote

* Iran's Zarif says use of chemical weapons in Syria cannot be condoned

* Syrian opposition says ready for Geneva talks, but Assad must go

* A year ago, Israel, Jordan and Egypt secretly met for peace - report

* Blowing up houses, digging up graves: Iraqis purge Islamic State

* Saudi Arabia, Israel present de facto united front against Iran

* Iran pushes for dialogue with Gulf Arab states

* Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says

* Germany says building more Israeli settlements may end two-state solution

* U.S. ambassador at U.N. says Trump supports two-state solution

* West Mosul residents told battle is imminent as Iraqi forces begin moving

* U.N. and others play down expectations for Geneva talks on Syria

* Syrian government forces press attack on Damascus outskirts - monitors, medic

* Turkish PM, U.S. vice president discuss improving ties - sources

* Aoun: Israeli threats to Lebanese sovereignty will meet 'appropriate response'

* Islamic State posts video of man it says was Egypt church bomber

* Gulf States to maintain defence spending despite oil price slump

* INTERVIEW-Libya's Seraj sees Russia as possible intermediary with eastern commander

* Trump's defense chief says has no problems with media

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound strengthens on weaker dollar demand from importers

* Yields rise on Egypt's three, nine-month T-bills in weekly auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Binladin obtains fresh payments from government -sources

* Saudi gamers get together at kingdom's first-ever Comic Con

* BRIEF-Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel board approves sale of stake in Al Tayyar International

* BRIEF-Jarir Marketing says will not make early announcement of estimated financial results of Q1'17

* BRIEF-Saudi's Yansab convenes shareholder meeting to vote on FY dividend

* Saudi Aramco says contains "limited" oil pipeline leak, one person died

* BRIEF-Saudi's Samba Financial appoints Rania Mahmoud Nashar as CEO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Australia and UAE to explore deeper defence ties, A$1 bln in sales

* TABLE-Dubai January inflation rises sharply to 3.7 pct on transport

* INTERVIEW-Bank of Singapore to use Dubai as base to attract Middle East, Africa wealth

* UAE expects to award $5.4 bln deals at defence fair-expo says

* UAE's ADNOC awards China's CNPC 8 pct stake in onshore concession

* UAE December inflation falls sharply to 1.2 pct

* TABLE-UAE bank lending growth in January weakest since 2014

* Dubai police summon Russian model who dangled from skyscraper-newspaper

QATAR

* BRIEF-Qatar's Doha Bank to convene EGM to approve capital increase

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Warba Bank signs deal to raise amount for acquisition of investment portfolios

* Kuwait's Zain Q4 net profit falls but company hikes dividend

* BRIEF-Kuwait Projects Company completes bond issue of $500 mln under EMTN program

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Bahrain's Securities and Investment FY profit falls (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)