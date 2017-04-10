DUBAI, April 10 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set for a rough ride as
geopolitical risks rise
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt stocks fall on bomb blasts, most
Mideast markets down
* Oil prices firm on strong demand, political uncertainty in
Syria
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower on stronger dollar
* G7 foreign ministers seek U.S. clarity over Syria
* Palm Sunday bombings of Egyptian Coptic churches kill 44
* Assad allies say U.S. attack on Syria air base crosses
"red lines"
* Trump aides differ over Assad's future after Syria attack
* ANALYSIS-Assad could see U.S. strike as just a "slap on
the wrist"
* UK defence minister: Russia responsible by proxy for Syria
chemical deaths
* Turkey says Russia must stop insisting on Assad's
leadership in Syria
* Sadr becomes first Iraqi Shi'ite leader to urge Assad to
step down
* Iraqis celebrate Palm Sunday near Mosul for the first time
in three years
* Iran's Rouhani condemns U.S. attack on Syria, chides Gulf
Arabs
* Iran cuts May Light crude price to Asia by $0.30/bbl -
source
* Hardline prosecutor emerges as main challenger to Iran's
Rouhani
* Iran security body reviewing new IPC oil contracts -
minister
* Death toll climbs in clashes at Palestinian camp in
Lebanon
EGYPT
* Average yield on Egyptian 3-month treasury bill drops,
9-month bill rises
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi finance minister says no income taxes for Saudi
citizens
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Creditors pursue legal action against Dubai’s Pacific
Controls - sources
* Mubadala expected to raise over $1 billion with
dual-tranche bond – sources
* Intesa Sanpaolo sets up new branches in Abu Dhabi, Doha
(Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)