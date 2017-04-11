DUBAI, April 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide, Treasuries and yen up on geopolitical tensions

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Geopolitical risk keeps funds away, but Abu Dhabi's TAQA shines

* Oil hits 5-week top on geopolitical tensions, strong demand

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as geopolitical worries spur safe-haven buying

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks steady; Canada outage may shut US arb

* Iraq holds May Basra crude prices to Asia steady

* Libya's Sharara oilfield shut again as pipeline blocked: sources

* Algeria's "new economic model" sees energy dependency unsustainable

* G7 ministers look to persuade Russia to abandon Syria's Assad

* Libyan dinar drops to record lows on black market

* Turkey's Simsek: 'No' result on April 16 will lift country's risk premium

* IranAir signs contract with ATR to buy 20 planes

EGYPT

* Families gather after Egypt church attack, state of emergency approved

* Egypt cabinet approves import deal for Iraq crude oil -oil minister

* Egypt's inflation surge begins to slow in March

* Egypt to hold treasury bill auctions ahead of Easter holiday

* Egypt's 5-year bond average yield edges up, 10-year yield dips at auction

* Egypt's EFG-Hermes advising on 5-6 IPOs, acquisitions

SAUDI ARABIA

* MIDEAST DEBT-Hefty demand to keep Saudi Arabia’s debut dollar sukuk pricing in check – investors

* U.S. lawmakers raise doubts on sale of smart bombs to Saudi Arabia

* Saudi Arabia shortlists companies for its solar, wind projects

* Saudi Arabia allows Fitch to conduct credit rating activities

* Aramco board to meet in Shanghai as it seeks Chinese investors for IPO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etisalat Nigeria yet to agree debt deal with lenders -source

* UAE's DAMAC gives initial price guidance for dollar sukuk - lead

QATAR

* Qatar cuts March Marine OSP to $50.55/bbl; Land crude at $51.70 -document

* Qatar central bank offers riyal bonds -offer document

* Qatar First Bank appoints Khalid Al Khouri as acting CEO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait expects higher OPEC, non-OPEC compliance in March - oil minister (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)