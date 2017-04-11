BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
DUBAI, April 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide, Treasuries and yen up on geopolitical tensions
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Geopolitical risk keeps funds away, but Abu Dhabi's TAQA shines
* Oil hits 5-week top on geopolitical tensions, strong demand
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as geopolitical worries spur safe-haven buying
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks steady; Canada outage may shut US arb
* Iraq holds May Basra crude prices to Asia steady
* Libya's Sharara oilfield shut again as pipeline blocked: sources
* Algeria's "new economic model" sees energy dependency unsustainable
* G7 ministers look to persuade Russia to abandon Syria's Assad
* Libyan dinar drops to record lows on black market
* Turkey's Simsek: 'No' result on April 16 will lift country's risk premium
* IranAir signs contract with ATR to buy 20 planes
EGYPT
* Families gather after Egypt church attack, state of emergency approved
* Egypt cabinet approves import deal for Iraq crude oil -oil minister
* Egypt's inflation surge begins to slow in March
* Egypt to hold treasury bill auctions ahead of Easter holiday
* Egypt's 5-year bond average yield edges up, 10-year yield dips at auction
* Egypt's EFG-Hermes advising on 5-6 IPOs, acquisitions
SAUDI ARABIA
* MIDEAST DEBT-Hefty demand to keep Saudi Arabia’s debut dollar sukuk pricing in check – investors
* U.S. lawmakers raise doubts on sale of smart bombs to Saudi Arabia
* Saudi Arabia shortlists companies for its solar, wind projects
* Saudi Arabia allows Fitch to conduct credit rating activities
* Aramco board to meet in Shanghai as it seeks Chinese investors for IPO
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etisalat Nigeria yet to agree debt deal with lenders -source
* UAE's DAMAC gives initial price guidance for dollar sukuk - lead
QATAR
* Qatar cuts March Marine OSP to $50.55/bbl; Land crude at $51.70 -document
* Qatar central bank offers riyal bonds -offer document
* Qatar First Bank appoints Khalid Al Khouri as acting CEO
KUWAIT
* Kuwait expects higher OPEC, non-OPEC compliance in March - oil minister (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)
