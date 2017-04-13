Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
DUBAI, April 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump comments, North Korea fears sink dollar, bond yields, stocks choppy
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Q1 results buoy banks; Zain Saudi soars on record profit
* Crude oil eases for 2nd day on rising U.S. production
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 5-mth high on weaker dollar, geopolitical tensions
* Middle East Crude-Al-Shaheen kicks off June trade at weaker levels
* U.S.-Russia relations at another low after Syria attacks
* Lebanese president blocks expected extension of parliament's term
* Libya's Wafa oil and gas field reopens, force majeure lifted - NOC
* OPEC over-delivers on oil cuts in March, but sees more from rivals
* Ex-president Ahmadinejad submits name for Iranian presidential election
* Ai Weiwei calls on Gulf states to do more to help Syrian refugees
* Algeria warily edges towards Islamic finance as energy income dives
* Turkey's Simsek says fiscal policy easing temporary, rapid improvement seen in H2
* South Sudan war puts neighbour's tolerance of refugees to the test
EGYPT
* Average yields on Egyptian T-bills rise at auction
* Telecom Egypt to pay 1 Egyptian pound per share dividend on April 27
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia sets size of debut dollar sukuk at $9 bln
* Banque Saudi Fransi Q1 net profit rises 2.4 pct, beating forecasts
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates
* Zain Saudi reports first quarterly profit, beats forecasts
* Saudi British Bank posts 9.3 pct profit drop, meets forecasts
* Saudi Aramco to supply full crude contract volumes to Asia, offers more light oil
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi’s property market under pressure from sluggish economy
* UAE's Mashreq Q1 net profit up 2.7 pct
* Siemens to set up global logistics headquarters in Dubai
* UAE's Union National Bank Q1 2017 profit flat, beats estimates
* TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended April 10
* First Abu Dhabi Bank cuts up to 20 jobs in global markets -sources
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Alimtiaz raises $120 mln from HumanSoft stake sale
OMAN
* Oman's Ahli Bank to issue 50 mln rials perpetual bonds (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)
