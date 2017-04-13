DUBAI, April 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump comments, North Korea fears sink dollar, bond yields, stocks choppy

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Q1 results buoy banks; Zain Saudi soars on record profit

* Crude oil eases for 2nd day on rising U.S. production

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 5-mth high on weaker dollar, geopolitical tensions

* Middle East Crude-Al-Shaheen kicks off June trade at weaker levels

* U.S.-Russia relations at another low after Syria attacks

* Lebanese president blocks expected extension of parliament's term

* Libya's Wafa oil and gas field reopens, force majeure lifted - NOC

* OPEC over-delivers on oil cuts in March, but sees more from rivals

* Ex-president Ahmadinejad submits name for Iranian presidential election

* Ai Weiwei calls on Gulf states to do more to help Syrian refugees

* Algeria warily edges towards Islamic finance as energy income dives

* Turkey's Simsek says fiscal policy easing temporary, rapid improvement seen in H2

* South Sudan war puts neighbour's tolerance of refugees to the test

EGYPT

* Average yields on Egyptian T-bills rise at auction

* Telecom Egypt to pay 1 Egyptian pound per share dividend on April 27

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia sets size of debut dollar sukuk at $9 bln

* Banque Saudi Fransi Q1 net profit rises 2.4 pct, beating forecasts

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates

* Zain Saudi reports first quarterly profit, beats forecasts

* Saudi British Bank posts 9.3 pct profit drop, meets forecasts

* Saudi Aramco to supply full crude contract volumes to Asia, offers more light oil

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi’s property market under pressure from sluggish economy

* UAE's Mashreq Q1 net profit up 2.7 pct

* Siemens to set up global logistics headquarters in Dubai

* UAE's Union National Bank Q1 2017 profit flat, beats estimates

* TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended April 10

* First Abu Dhabi Bank cuts up to 20 jobs in global markets -sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Alimtiaz raises $120 mln from HumanSoft stake sale

OMAN

* Oman's Ahli Bank to issue 50 mln rials perpetual bonds (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)