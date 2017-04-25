DUBAI, April 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, euro steady as relief from French vote buoys sentiment

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Mobily holds back Saudi index as Dubai drops and Egypt stabilises

* Oil edges up after 6 days of straight losses

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady after French election, N. Korea worries support

* Middle East Crude-Dubai recovers after Total, Shell buy partials

* EU executive urges change of tack in relations with Turkey

* Gulf states must donate to avert famine in Yemen - U.N.

* U.S. sanctions hundreds of employees of Syrian research center

* Turkey's cenbank to maintain current tight stance to balance risks on inflation - cenbank governor

* FDI in Tunisia rises 18 pct in first quarter - govt

* Iran ranks as No.2 oil supplier to S.Korea 1st time for a quarter

EGYPT

* Egypt to hold treasury bill sales ahead of labour day holiday

* Egypt wheat reserves at 2.6 months, to buy 3.8 mln tonnes from local harvest

* Egypt's 5-year bond yield falls, 10-year yield increases slightly at auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi energy minister to visit Azerbaijan on April 25-27

* Saudi Aramco names company veteran to oversee IPO preparations - sources

* Saudi’s ACWA Power revives dollar bond plans - sources

* HSBC wins mandate on $100 bln Saudi Aramco IPO - CEO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Mall briefly plunged into darkness by power outage

* flydubai to increase flights to Russia after UAE visa changes

* Chinese, Russian visitor surge push Dubai towards 20 mln target

* Malaysia reaches $1.2 bln Abu Dhabi deal in 1MDB clear up

* Abraaj said to plan $4.5 bln in first close for record fund - Bloomberg

* Dubai Aerospace to buy aircraft lessor AWAS, catapults to top tier

* UAE's Etihad Airways appoints new boss in charge of airline stakes

QATAR

* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q1 net profit falls 6.5 pct

* Qatar Airways could drop New Zealand route if laptops banned

* Qatar Airways closes in on Italy deal, to own minority stake in Indian airline

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait March inflation drops to 2.6 pct as housing cost rise slows

BAHRAIN

* Investcorp Bank adds to industrial real estate portfolio with $160 mln investment

OMAN

* Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp launches $250 mln 3-yr term loan facility for Bank Sohar

* Oman to follow Abu Dhabi with sovereign fund merger plans - Bloomberg (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)