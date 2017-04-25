DUBAI, April 25 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, euro steady as relief
from French vote buoys sentiment
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Mobily holds back Saudi index as Dubai
drops and Egypt stabilises
* Oil edges up after 6 days of straight losses
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady after French election, N. Korea
worries support
* Middle East Crude-Dubai recovers after Total, Shell buy
partials
* EU executive urges change of tack in relations with Turkey
* Gulf states must donate to avert famine in Yemen - U.N.
* U.S. sanctions hundreds of employees of Syrian research
center
* Turkey's cenbank to maintain current tight stance to
balance risks on inflation - cenbank governor
* FDI in Tunisia rises 18 pct in first quarter - govt
* Iran ranks as No.2 oil supplier to S.Korea 1st time for a
quarter
EGYPT
* Egypt to hold treasury bill sales ahead of labour day
holiday
* Egypt wheat reserves at 2.6 months, to buy 3.8 mln tonnes
from local harvest
* Egypt's 5-year bond yield falls, 10-year yield increases
slightly at auction
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi energy minister to visit Azerbaijan on April 25-27
* Saudi Aramco names company veteran to oversee IPO
preparations - sources
* Saudi’s ACWA Power revives dollar bond plans - sources
* HSBC wins mandate on $100 bln Saudi Aramco IPO - CEO
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai Mall briefly plunged into darkness by power outage
* flydubai to increase flights to Russia after UAE visa
changes
* Chinese, Russian visitor surge push Dubai towards 20 mln
target
* Malaysia reaches $1.2 bln Abu Dhabi deal in 1MDB clear up
* Abraaj said to plan $4.5 bln in first close for record
fund - Bloomberg
* Dubai Aerospace to buy aircraft lessor AWAS, catapults to
top tier
* UAE's Etihad Airways appoints new boss in charge of
airline stakes
QATAR
* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q1 net profit falls 6.5 pct
* Qatar Airways could drop New Zealand route if laptops
banned
* Qatar Airways closes in on Italy deal, to own minority
stake in Indian airline
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait March inflation drops to 2.6 pct as housing
cost rise slows
BAHRAIN
* Investcorp Bank adds to industrial real estate portfolio
with $160 mln investment
OMAN
* Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp launches $250 mln 3-yr term
loan facility for Bank Sohar
* Oman to follow Abu Dhabi with sovereign fund merger plans
- Bloomberg
(Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)