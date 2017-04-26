DUBAI, April 26 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hover near 2-year highs on
U.S. optimism, euro steady
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai, Qatar resilient despite some weak Q1
results, Saudi slips
* Oil falls on bulging U.S. crude inventories, record global
supplies
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips to 2-wk lows as rallying equities
boost risk appetite
* Middle East Crude-Dubai slumps despite Total, Shell
purchases
* Erdogan says Turkey won't wait at Europe's door forever
* Tunisia to raise key interest rate after dinar slide -
central bank governor
* Iran's Khamenei says next president should be less engaged
with West
* Iraq says Kuwait approves $100 million grant, first since
1990
* U.N. raises $1.1 billion for Yemen, half of needs for 2017
* Turkey's Ziraat Bank to issue $600 mln bond with 5.25 pct
yield - lead
* Pope to Egypt to mend ties with Islam but conservatives
wary
* Iraq begins final expansion phase at Halfaya oil field
aiming to double output
* EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks near two-year high after
French vote
* Azeri, Saudi energy ministers to discuss extension of oil
output cuts
EGYPT
* New archaeological finds helping Egypt's image, tourism
sector - minister
SAUDI ARABIA
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates
* Saudi's Alawwal Bank and HSBC-backed SABB in merger talks
* Citi gets capital markets licence to operate in Saudi
Arabia
* Saudi exchange may be ready for equity futures, options in
24 months
* HSBC wins mandate on $100 bln Saudi Aramco IPO - CEO
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
* Emirates signals U.S. expansion plans on hold after travel
curbs
* Passenger traffic at Dubai International up 7.4 pct in Q1
* Dubai tourism numbers surge on Indian, Chinese and Russian
visitors-The National
* Dubai Mall briefly plunges into darkness by power outage
* UAE telco Du Q1 net profit falls 24 pct
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
* Qatar energy min says satisfied with level of compliance
with oil output cut
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
* Freed Kuwaiti opposition politician calls for reforms
* Kuwait Finance House Q1 profit up 13.2 pct as investment
income surges
BAHRAIN
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates
* Investcorp Bank says chairman inaugurates office in
Singapore
