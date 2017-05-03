DUBAI May 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi's SABIC slips after Q1 results; Gulf sluggish on oil but Egypt up

* Oil rebounds on U.S. stocks drawdown, declining OPEC compliance weighs

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-wk low on strong equities, dollar; Fed signal awaited

* Middle East Crude-Dubai edges up as market awaits more OSPs

* Trump, Putin discuss Syria ceasefire in first talks since U.S. air strikes

* Powerful Saudi prince sees no chance for dialogue with Iran

* Rival Libyan kingpins break the ice in Abu Dhabi

* Influential clerical body endorses Rouhani rival

* India cuts oil import plans from Iran by a quarter over gas field row

* Turkish banks' Q1 net profit rises 65 percent - watchdog

* EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks hit 20-mth high on tech rally, currencies gain

EGYPT

* Egyptian non-oil business activity shrinks for 19th month in April - PMI

* Egypt seeks at least 50,000 tonnes of raw sugar

* Remittances from Egyptians abroad rise by 13.8 pct since November

* Egypt's Juhayna posts drop in Q1 profit to 58.257 mln pounds

* Lowering inflation key to Egypt's reforms -senior IMF official

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi private-sector growth edges up in April, PMI shows

* Saudi prince says economic reforms working, promises huge investments

* Aramco sale won't be far off 5 pct, will happen in 2018-Saudi prince

* Saudi British Bank could issue dollar bond this month - sources

* Saudi's SABIC looking at $3 bln-$6 bln acquisition opportunities

* Central bank governor says Saudi will stick to currency peg

* Bids submitted to advise on privatisation of 55 Saudi healthcare centres

* Saudi finance minister says likely to tap foreign, local bond markets again this year

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates

* Saudi finance minister: on track to slash deficit, delivering on payments promise

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE non-oil business growth slows marginally in April, PMI shows

* Etihad says will no longer invest in Italy's Alitalia

* Iraq's SOMO, Russia's Litasco set up oil trade firm in Dubai - sources

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates

* UAE's Arabtec launches AED 1.5 Bln rights issue

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Qatar bank lending growth slows in March

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Zain Group reports flat quarterly profit as revenue drops

* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q1 profit rises

* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates

OMAN

* Kuwait's Zain and Saudi Telecom vie for Oman licence