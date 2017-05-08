DUBAI May 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro hits 6-month high, Asian shares firm after French election

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI slumps on more write-offs, oil below $50 sours sentiment

* Oil prices rise on expectation of output cut extension

* PRECIOUS-Gold up on buying, euro strength after Macr on's win in France

* Syrian army advances despite deal to cut violence, monitor says

* Islamic State mounts fierce resistance on new Mosul front

* Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry

* Iran minister warns Saudi Arabia after "battle" comments-Tasnim

* Iranian supreme leader critical of 'Western-influenced' Rouhani education plan

* Morocco's Attijariwafa paid twice book value for Barclays Egypt acquisition

* Bill to declare Israel a Jewish state back on national agenda

EGYPT

* Egypt passes delayed investment law to smooth business, attract dollars

* Egypt plans new Eurobond issue end May or early June - finance minister

* Egypt expects second instalment of IMF loan in second half of June

* Egypt to issue $1 bln one-year treasury-bill -central bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi city of Jeddah talks with banks about transport network finance

* Saudi's SWCC signs Yanbu water plant deal with Chinese Sepco III

* Saudi Arabia's Falih says Brunei ready for global oil agreement extension

* Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement

* Saudi's Ma'aden posts 41.9 pct profit rise

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Air Arabia's first quarter profit drops 10 pct

QATAR

* Qatar Airways signs World Cup sponsorship deal with FIFA