INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, dollar subdued as market seeks
next catalyst, oil rises
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI ends higher on CEO remarks,
modest rebound across region
* Oil gives up earlier gains as rising US output, China
concerns weigh
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 7-week low as safe-haven demand
fades
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks edge up, trade thin ahead of
OSP releases
* Syrian peace talks to reconvene in Geneva on May 16 - UN
* Tunisian job protests hit oil and gas output
* Libya's neighbours, UN voice support for its new move for
talks
* Emerging market CDS volume hits highest level in 3 years
-EMTA
* OPEC, non-OPEC discuss extending supply cut by 9 months or
more - sources
* South Africa's MTN to invest $295 mln in Iranian Net
broadband network
* Civilians complicate final phase of Mosul campaign - U.S.
commander
* Presidential hopefuls spar over economy as Trump turns
screws on Iran
* Fitch: GCC Bank M&A Surge Unlikely, Despite Market
Conditions
* South Africa's Murray and Roberts to exit Middle East
* Turkish March industrial output rises adjusted 2.8 percent
year-on-year
* Brimming U.S. oil storage tanks to feel OPEC cuts last
EGYPT
* Egyptian air force destroys vehicles crossing border from
Libya
* Egypt issues $1.2 bln in one-year treasury bills, average
yield at 3.488 pct
* Egypt's 5-year and 10-year bond yields rise at auction
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi says likely to extend oil cuts to end-2017 or longer
* Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement
* Saudi retailer Jarir's first-quarter profit up on
smartphone sales
* Saudi's CMA announces approval of Taleem REIT
* Petronas and Saudi Aramco explore petrochemicals expansion
in Malaysia
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etihad pledged to cover Alitalia's part of EA Partners
bonds - sources
* Etihad Airways names temporary replacement for veteran CEO
James Hogan
* Dubai's Drake & Scull expects to hear soon from Aramco on
outstanding claims
* Air Arabia's first quarter profit drops 12.6 pct,
passenger yields fall
* ADNOC seeks tax exemptions for storing oil in India's
strategic storage - Business Line
QATAR
* Qatar Islamic Bank signs $925 mln Islamic financing
facility
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Investment Authority postpones sale of stake in
Kuwait Investment Co
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's BBK Executes buying transaction of 14.2 mln
shares of Takaful International
* Bahrain's GFH says considering acquisition deals in
financial and infrastructure sectors
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman April inflation falls back after gasoline price
cut
* Fitch: Omani Banks Overcome Liquidity Crunch;
Profitability Down
* Oman Investment Fund closes $600 mln loan for Omantel
purchase
