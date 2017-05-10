AIRSHOW-ACG orders 20 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets
PARIS, June 20 Aviation Capital Group (ACG) said on Tuesday it had placed an order for 20 of Boeing's new 737 MAX 10 passenger jets, worth a total of $2.49 billion at list prices.
(removes 'hold' from headline)
DUBAI May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise for 3rd day on earnings; dlr stalls on Comey sacking
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets creep higher, Saudi gets boost from Jarir's strong Q1 results
* Oil prices rise in Asia in expectation of Aramco supply cut
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up from 8-week low as dollar slides
* Bomb threat causes panic on Saudi airliner
* Saudi signals first cut in crude supplies to Asian customer-refinery source
* Trump to meet with Abu Dhabi crown prince on May 15 -White House
* Lebanon election uncertainty no risk to oil, gas tenders-minister, oil body
* Libya's oil output nears 800,000 bpd, helped by restarted fields
* Libya's Al-Bayda oil field reopens after four-year stoppage, pumping 10,000 bpd
* Iraq trade ministry authorised to make direct wheat and rice purchases
* Islamic State says it beheads Russian officer in Syria-SITE
* Algeria energy minister to visit Iraq, backs supply cut extension - source
* Qatar says Syria "de-escalation" plan not an alternative to political transition
* If London were Aleppo - Buckingham Palace destroyed, 4.3 million dead or displaced
EGYPT
* Egypt aims to raise wheat silo storage capacity to 3.13 mln tonnes in 2017/18
* Egypt has procured over 1 mln tonnes of wheat since start of harvest
SAUDI ARABIA
* Abdullah Al Othaim Markets reports Q1 profit of 60.2 mln riyals
* Saudi's Sipchem reports Q1 profit of 91.7 mln riyals
* Saudi's Yanbu Cement reports Q1 profit of 124 mln riyals
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai Financial Market Q1 profit rises
* Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties Q1 net profit flat, beats estimates
* UAE's Tabreed Q1 profit rises
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt Q1 profit falls
* Etisalat Nigeria loan talks stall as banks try to avoid provisions
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Asiya Capital Investments posts Q1 profit
* Kuwait's National Investments Q1 profit rises
OMAN
* Oman raising US$3.6bn from Chinese banks (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)
PARIS, June 20 Aviation Capital Group (ACG) said on Tuesday it had placed an order for 20 of Boeing's new 737 MAX 10 passenger jets, worth a total of $2.49 billion at list prices.
PARIS, June 20 Boeing revised up its rolling 20-year industry forecast for passenger and freight planes by 4 percent on Tuesday, but shaved its projections for traffic growth on signs that recent rapid expansion in China and parts of Asia is starting to moderate.