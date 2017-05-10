(removes 'hold' from headline)

DUBAI May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise for 3rd day on earnings; dlr stalls on Comey sacking

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets creep higher, Saudi gets boost from Jarir's strong Q1 results

* Oil prices rise in Asia in expectation of Aramco supply cut

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up from 8-week low as dollar slides

* Bomb threat causes panic on Saudi airliner

* Saudi signals first cut in crude supplies to Asian customer-refinery source

* Trump to meet with Abu Dhabi crown prince on May 15 -White House

* Lebanon election uncertainty no risk to oil, gas tenders-minister, oil body

* Libya's oil output nears 800,000 bpd, helped by restarted fields

* Libya's Al-Bayda oil field reopens after four-year stoppage, pumping 10,000 bpd

* Iraq trade ministry authorised to make direct wheat and rice purchases

* Islamic State says it beheads Russian officer in Syria-SITE

* Algeria energy minister to visit Iraq, backs supply cut extension - source

* Qatar says Syria "de-escalation" plan not an alternative to political transition

* If London were Aleppo - Buckingham Palace destroyed, 4.3 million dead or displaced

EGYPT

* Egypt aims to raise wheat silo storage capacity to 3.13 mln tonnes in 2017/18

* Egypt has procured over 1 mln tonnes of wheat since start of harvest

SAUDI ARABIA

* Abdullah Al Othaim Markets reports Q1 profit of 60.2 mln riyals

* Saudi's Sipchem reports Q1 profit of 91.7 mln riyals

* Saudi's Yanbu Cement reports Q1 profit of 124 mln riyals

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Financial Market Q1 profit rises

* Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties Q1 net profit flat, beats estimates

* UAE's Tabreed Q1 profit rises

* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt Q1 profit falls

* Etisalat Nigeria loan talks stall as banks try to avoid provisions

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Asiya Capital Investments posts Q1 profit

* Kuwait's National Investments Q1 profit rises

OMAN

* Oman raising US$3.6bn from Chinese banks (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)