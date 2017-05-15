DUBAI May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shrug off cyberattack, N. Korea threats to hit 2-yr high, oil jumps

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf slips as Q1 loss hits PetroRabigh; IMF agreement fails to lift Egypt

* Oil jumps after Saudis, Russia say supply cut to be extended to March 2018

* PRECIOUS-Gold firm on weak U.S. data, N. Korea concerns

* U.S. nears $100 bln arms deal for Saudi Arabia -White House official

* Russia, Saudi Arabia agree to extend oil output cuts until March 2018

* More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams gov't secrecy

* Over 2,000 rebels, families evacuate Damascus district - state media

* Iraqi forces attack Islamic State in Mosul as battle approaches endgame

* Iran's Rouhani lashes out at hardliners in blistering final debate before vote

* Trump to back Palestinian "self-determination" on Mideast trip -aide

* Erdogan sees "new beginning" in Turkish-U.S. ties despite Kurdish arms move

* Yemen declares state of emergency in Sanaa over cholera

* Palestinians hold local elections in West Bank but not Gaza

* Thousands of Tunisians march against corruption amnesty law

* Western envoys shun Qatar event attended by Sudan's Bashir

EGYPT

* Egypt's CIB agrees to sell 13.7 pct of CI Capital stake

* Egypt uncovers chamber of mummies, sees life for tourism

* Egyptian colonel killed in bomb attack on armoured vehicle

* Yields rise on Egypt's three-month and nine-month T-bills

* BRIEF-Qalaa Holdings unit completes sale of 100 pct stake in ASEC Algeria Cement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi-based IDB to provide $453 mln of funding across region

* Saudi Telecom denies systems affected by WannaCry ransomware

* BUZZ-Saudi's Bupa Arabia jumps on parent's plan to boost stake

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* INTERVIEW-UAE non-oil growth to rebound this year as austerity slows -IMF

* Dubai government secures $3 billion financing for airports expansion

* Dubai's Emaar Properties posts 15 pct jump in first-quarter profit

* BUZZ-Dubai's Amlak drops on Q1 earnings plunge

QATAR

* Qatar to sell al-Shaheen crude through JV with Total from July - document

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait bank lending growth accelerates in March

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman March bank lending growth continues slowing to lowest since 2008