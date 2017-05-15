DUBAI May 15 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shrug off cyberattack, N. Korea
threats to hit 2-yr high, oil jumps
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf slips as Q1 loss hits PetroRabigh; IMF
agreement fails to lift Egypt
* Oil jumps after Saudis, Russia say supply cut to be
extended to March 2018
* PRECIOUS-Gold firm on weak U.S. data, N. Korea concerns
* U.S. nears $100 bln arms deal for Saudi Arabia -White
House official
* Russia, Saudi Arabia agree to extend oil output cuts until
March 2018
* More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams
gov't secrecy
* Over 2,000 rebels, families evacuate Damascus district -
state media
* Iraqi forces attack Islamic State in Mosul as battle
approaches endgame
* Iran's Rouhani lashes out at hardliners in blistering
final debate before vote
* Trump to back Palestinian "self-determination" on Mideast
trip -aide
* Erdogan sees "new beginning" in Turkish-U.S. ties despite
Kurdish arms move
* Yemen declares state of emergency in Sanaa over cholera
* Palestinians hold local elections in West Bank but not
Gaza
* Thousands of Tunisians march against corruption amnesty
law
* Western envoys shun Qatar event attended by Sudan's Bashir
EGYPT
* Egypt's CIB agrees to sell 13.7 pct of CI Capital stake
* Egypt uncovers chamber of mummies, sees life for tourism
* Egyptian colonel killed in bomb attack on armoured vehicle
* Yields rise on Egypt's three-month and nine-month T-bills
* BRIEF-Qalaa Holdings unit completes sale of 100 pct stake
in ASEC Algeria Cement
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi-based IDB to provide $453 mln of funding across
region
* Saudi Telecom denies systems affected by WannaCry
ransomware
* BUZZ-Saudi's Bupa Arabia jumps on parent's plan to boost
stake
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* INTERVIEW-UAE non-oil growth to rebound this year as
austerity slows -IMF
* Dubai government secures $3 billion financing for airports
expansion
* Dubai's Emaar Properties posts 15 pct jump in
first-quarter profit
* BUZZ-Dubai's Amlak drops on Q1 earnings plunge
QATAR
* Qatar to sell al-Shaheen crude through JV with Total from
July - document
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait bank lending growth accelerates in March
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman March bank lending growth continues slowing to
lowest since 2008