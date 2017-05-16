DUBAI May 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks briefly hit 2-year highs as outlook darkens

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region mixed; Saudi up with oil, slide in DXBE hurts Dubai

* Oil prices build on gains on expectation of extended crude supply cut

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises for a fourth day as dollar eases on weak U.S. data

* Middle East Crude-Chinaoil snaps up Upper Zakum; Dubai at 1-wk high

* Trump revealed intelligence secrets to Russians in Oval Office -officials

* MSCI upgrades Pakistan and adds 57 securities, removes 28 from world index

* Tehran mayor Qalibaf quits presidential race, backs hardliner Raisi

* Iraqi forces push for Mosul victory before Ramadan

* Turkish jeans retailer Mavi to list on Istanbul bourse

* Lebanon's FX reserves fine for now, future intervention possible -central bank head

* UN restarts Syria talks with fresh format, same challenges

* Tunisia Q1 growth 2.1 pct vs zero growth in same qtr a year ago - stats institute

* EMERGING MARKETS-Commodity rebound spurs emerging stocks to 2-yr high

* Bilfinger says Iran projects running according to plan

* Turkish budget shows deficit of 2.96 billion lira in April

EGYPT

* Egypt says Trump to visit Cairo at earliest opportunity

* Egypt official expects stock market stamp duty next month

* Egypt cancels 7-year T-bond sale, 3-year yields rise -c.bank

* Egypt has procured 1.7 mln tonnes of wheat from local farmers

* Egypt unemployment eases to 12 percent in Q1

* Egypt to issue $1.5 bln-$2 bln Eurobond within one week

* Egypt still has work to do despite glowing IMF review - economists

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco appoints new downstream head, source names other new VPs

* Saudi Arabia, Russia push to extend oil output cut until March 2018

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi eases capital base rules for VC funds-The National

* DAMAC predicts Dubai property supply rise as market turns corner

* Dubai plans $1.7 bln tourist project on new artificial islands

* Dubai's Gulf General Investment aims to complete debt restructuring by June

* Dubai's DAMAC Properties Q1 net profit falls 16.2 pct

QATAR

* Qatar International Islamic Bank appoints banks for dollar sukuk - sources

* TABLE-Qatar inflation eases to 0.6 percent in April on rents, food

BAHRAIN

* IFR - MANDATE: Al Baraka hires for US$ perpNC5 AT1 sukuk

OMAN

* Bank Muscat says sukuk issue under Meethaq Sukuk Programme to commence on May 21v