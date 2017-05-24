DUBAI May 24 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shanghai stocks, Aussie dollar down after
Moody's downgrades China
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rebounds after tumble on rates, Gulf
swept by profit-taking
* Oil prices rise as market expects extended production cut
* PRECIOUS-Gold firm as market awaits Fed policy cues
* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf insurers drawn to bonds as sovereign
issuance surges
* Middle East Crude-Weakens after Oman offers prompt oil
* COLUMN-Should OPEC worry about contango and backwardation?
Kemp
* U.S. envoy endorses Libya's UN-backed govt in whirlwind
visit to Tripoli
* Sudan accuses Egypt of backing rebels ahead of foreign
minister's trip
* Morocco opens first Islamic bank branch months after
approval
* Algeria, Saudi see OPEC, non-OPEC cooperation lasting in
2018
* Europeans, Arabs, Africans urge more peace talks in Libya
after clashes
* OPEC set to prolong oil output cuts by nine months
* Azerbaijan angers IBA creditors with offer of losses and
delay
* Trump promotes his goal of Middle East peace, offers no
details
* If Kushner has a Mideast peace plan, it's a secret so far
* Turkish May manufacturing confidence falls to 109.2 points
- RTRS
* Islamic Development Bank to revamp, decentralise ops
* Russia beats Saudi as top China oil supplier for second
month
* U.S. plan to sell oil reserves undermines OPEC supply
management efforts
EGYPT
* Egypt detains ex-presidential candidate, latest in arrest
series
* Egypt expects to 5-7 bln pounds from state IPOs -dep
finmin
* Egypt budget deficit down to 8 pct of GDP in first nine
months of 2016-17
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco plans up to $30 bln investment in Motiva by
2023
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi dollars overexcite Blackstone's
investors
* Saudi Public Transport secures 125 mln riyals Islamic
financing from Al Rajhi Bank
* Fitch: Saudi 1Q Deficit Narrows, Some Allowance Cuts
Reversed
* Leejam Sports to file for 1 bln riyal IPO, targeting Q4
Riyadh listing-sources
* Saudi's Falih optimistic Iraq will fulfil oil cut
commitment - al-Arabiya
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE says OPEC still debating duration of cuts extension
* Former Gulf emirate officials sentenced in embezzlement
case
* Gulf bidders emerge for UASC-linked shipping unit -
sources
* Abu Dhabi economy showing signs of recovery -official
QATAR
* Amid regional strains, Qatar says hackers post fake
comments by Emir
KUWAIT
* National Bank Of Kuwait issues $750 mln senior unsecured
bonds
* Kuwait says agreement on oil output cuts must satisfy all
parties
* Kuwait sovereign fund says it posted loss of $1 bln in
2015/16 year -KUNA
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain security forces raid home of Shi'ite spiritual
leader
* Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking launches $400 mln sukuk with
7.875 pct profit rate - lead
* Bahrain Middle East Bank appoints Gaurav Baid as acting
CEO
OMAN
* Fitch rates Oman's upcoming Sukuk 'BBB(EXP)'
